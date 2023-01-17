Tuesday FTB: Maple Leafs have lost ground on their rivals

Turns out the only team who can beat the Seattle Kraken right now are the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have now moved to within two points of the Leafs with two games in hand. It’s been a bad week for Toronto, with two losses coupled with winning streaks for each of their divisional rivals.

Tampa Bay have won four straight, Boston and Florida have won two straight. They all have made up ground on Toronto in their last 10 games. This is part of the ebbs and flows of the season, it’s just a particularly nasty one.

The Leafs had a small chance of giving Boston a run for their money, that still might happen, but now they need to rebuild their gap to Tampa Bay if they want to keep home ice advantage.

Three games requiring extra time, two tying goals in the final 30 seconds, and a three-goal comeback. That’s one way to start the week!#NHLStats: https://t.co/qabo6HPdu1 pic.twitter.com/xLljhwkB2O — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 17, 2023

Various Leafs and Branches

Canucks president Jim Rutherford held a press conference where he kept talking.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to take those steps… we’re stuck with contracts that we can’t move. Until we move those out or until they expire, it’s going to be hard to take those steps.” - Jim Rutherford. #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) January 16, 2023

And talking.

Jim Rutherford: I'll say the obvious. We all want the first overall pick. This year of all years. #Canucks @Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) January 16, 2023

And talking. You heard it here first, the Lightning are going to get Bo Horvat for 7/8 defenseman Cal Foote straight up.