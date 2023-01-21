 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GDT: Leafs @ Habs

By KatyaKnappe
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montréal Canadiens

07:00 PM at Centre Bell

Watch on: NHLN, CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP

Go Leafs Go!

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...