Filed under: Game Day Open Threads GDT: Leafs @ Habs By KatyaKnappe Jan 21, 2023, 6:36pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Leafs @ Habs Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montréal Canadiens 07:00 PM at Centre Bell Watch on: NHLN, CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP Go Leafs Go! More From Pension Plan Puppets Maple Leafs fail to blow out a bottom feeder: Part 479 Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Laval Rocket FTB: Foretelling the Future is Futile FTB: I'm sick so don't get your hopes up Recap: Matthews, Samsonov Come up Big as Leafs Take Down Jets* GDT: Leafs vs. Jets* Loading comments...
Loading comments...