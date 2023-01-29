 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Back to Excited Episode 196: Leafs Trade Deadline Targets (Rentals)

We look at some rental targets for the Leafs at this trade deadline

By Arvind.
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss the NHL trade deadline, and some of the possible rental targets for the Leafs. Timestamps:

  • Bo Horvat [4:53]
  • Timo Meier [21:19]
  • Ryan O’Reilly [47:00]
  • Vladimir Tarasenko [1:12:39]

We received a lot of support and positive comments in the wake of Vox shutting SB Nation (including PPP) down, and wanted to thank everyone for that. We’re in a fortunate position that the podcast is a hobby for us, and not something we rely on in any meaningful way, and therefore, are much less impacted by this move than many other people. Nonetheless, the kind words were incredibly heartening to hear, and we’re immensely grateful that people listen to us rant into a poorly calibrated mic every week.

Thanks for listening!

