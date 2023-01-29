Back to Excited Episode 196: Leafs Trade Deadline Targets (Rentals)

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss the NHL trade deadline, and some of the possible rental targets for the Leafs. Timestamps:

Bo Horvat [4:53]

Timo Meier [21:19]

Ryan O’Reilly [47:00]

Vladimir Tarasenko [1:12:39]

We received a lot of support and positive comments in the wake of Vox shutting SB Nation (including PPP) down, and wanted to thank everyone for that. We’re in a fortunate position that the podcast is a hobby for us, and not something we rely on in any meaningful way, and therefore, are much less impacted by this move than many other people. Nonetheless, the kind words were incredibly heartening to hear, and we’re immensely grateful that people listen to us rant into a poorly calibrated mic every week.

Thanks for listening!