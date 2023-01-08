Back to Excited Episode 194: Rielly’s Return & Paltry Panthers

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

The Leafs play over the past few weeks [1:44]

Morgan Rielly’s play this year [4:53]

The poor season of the Florida Panthers [26:26]

Luc Tardif’s comments after the World Juniors [47:46]

As always, you can find the show on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and just about everywhere else where podcasts are distributed. Let us know your thoughts on Morgan Rielly, his contract, and the best way to use him. Feel free to let us know of any things you’d like us to cover on the podcast going forward.

Thanks for listening!