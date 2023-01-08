 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Back to Excited Episode 194: Rielly’s Return & Paltry Panthers

We kick off the new year by looking at a player and team having a worse than expected year

By Arvind.
/ new
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

  • The Leafs play over the past few weeks [1:44]
  • Morgan Rielly’s play this year [4:53]
  • The poor season of the Florida Panthers [26:26]
  • Luc Tardif’s comments after the World Juniors [47:46]

As always, you can find the show on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and just about everywhere else where podcasts are distributed. Let us know your thoughts on Morgan Rielly, his contract, and the best way to use him. Feel free to let us know of any things you’d like us to cover on the podcast going forward.

Thanks for listening!

Next Up In Back To Excited

Loading comments...