Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

The deal which brought Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Leafs [0:25]

Other trade targets (Jake McCabe, Max Domi, Vladislav Gavrikov) [35:09]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and just about everywhere else. Let us know what you think of the trade, and any further deals the Leafs should make.

Thanks for listening!