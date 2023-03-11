Saturday FTB: Leafs and Oilers for the last time, probably?

Good morning Leafs fans. Today is hopefully the last time we see the Oilers this season as the two teams play their home and home within two weeks of each other tonight. Well, the Leafs will play their first game, since they didn’t bother to show up the last time. It might be possible we see the Oilers again later in the spring, but that would require Jack Campbell playing like Linus Ullmark and Linus Ullmark playing like Jack Campbell. Totally possible, but somewhat unlikely.

Let’s get into the news for this Saturday morning.

Four Moose Jaw Warriors players — defenceman Marek Howell, forward Lynden Lakovic, defenceman Max Wanner, and goalie Connor Ungar — have been suspended for the rest of the season over an incident that occured on a team road trip to Edmonton. The head coach (Mark O’Leary) and GM (Jason Ripplinger) have both been suspended for five games for failing to act and provide “a safe and positive environment for players, in particular while travelling.” [TSN]

The Philadelphia Flyers have fired GM Chuck Fletcher. You know how some people think swapping Bunting for Kerfoot in the lineup is a fireable offense by both the GM and coach? Well, the Flyers actually did that after Fletcher was unable to trade JVR. I have to think that was the reason. Fletcher has been replaced with Danny Briere, fan favourite. Please tell me Torts is next, Danny Boy.

Danny Briere is the new interim GM of the @NHLFlyers as Chuck Fletcher has been fired. I’m told an even bigger change is coming at season’s end as the franchise looks to fill “several roles.”

Last week, Toronto traded Pavel Gogolev to Chicago in the McCabe deal primarily as a contract to help balance roster sized. Since that trade, Gogolev played two games for the Rockford IceHogs (where he scored a goal), then broke his NHL contract and signed back with the Toronto Marlies. It turns out Gogolev really wanted to go back to his new home with the Newfoundland Growlers where he’s scored 21 goals and 49 points in 34 games for the premier team in the ECHL’s North Division. Gogo, the team, and the fans all seem really excited to have him back on The Rock.

Old friend Kristians Rubins has been traded from the last place Belleville Senators to the playoff-bound Calgary Wranglers for an AHL contract the other way at the AHL trade deadline.

The cops made some arrests in connection to the carjackings from last year, including Mitch Marner’s (hence why I’m bringing it up). Who knows if they got the right guys.

