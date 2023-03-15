Preview: Avalanche @ Maple Leafs

Colorado Avalanche @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TNT, TVAS, SN, SN1

The Leafs last game was at home on March 13 against the Buffalo Sabres, which Toronto lost by a score of 4-3. The Leafs have a record of 40-18-8 so far.

The Colorado Avalanche last played an away game on March 13 against the Montréal Canadiens. The Avalanche won by a score of 8-4, and their current league record is 37-22-6.

Them

This is my best guess for the Avs lines with Artturi Lehkonen out with an injury, Denis Malgin being told he’s promoted to the top-six, and Alex Galchenyuk getting called up and being told he’s going to play.

Jared Bednar post practice here in Toronto says Lehkonen will have surgery tomorrow in Denver at which point the Avs will have a better idea of things. Bednar reiterated 4-6 weeks out is what they’re thinking right now. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 14, 2023

Jared Bednar knows that playing against an old team gives a player extra motivation and energy, and is at the very least a psychological grenade to opposing fans. I’m sure Leafs fans will stay totally level-headed as always.

The Avs have three goalies on their roster so I’m going with the same tandem they had against Montreal.

Lines

Bennett Durando via Daily Faceoff

Evan Rodrigues - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Denis Malgin - JT Compher - Valeri Nichushkin

Andrew Cogliano - Lars Eller - Logan O’Connor

Alex Galchenyuk - Alex Newhook - Matthew Nieto

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Samuel Girard - Bowen Byram

Jack Johnson - Brad Hunt

Alexander Georgiev - projected starter

Jonas Johansson

Us

Luke Schenn skated for the first time (in forever) in Toronto after the birth of his child earlier in the week. He skated with the “return-to-play” trainers and skills coaches before joining the main practice. He skated on the fourth pair and stayed back for extra work after practice so it’s Erik Gustafsson who gets the seventh defenseman jersey.

Given the extra work being put on the ice by Luke Schenn today, he’s not expected to play tonight. @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR — David Alter (@dalter) March 15, 2023

One change to the Leafs lineup up front, with Alex Kerfoot and Calle Järnkrok getting switched on the first line. Järnkrok has scored three goals in his last five games. Wayne Simmonds was filling in on the third line for practice but will likely be a scratch over one of the defenders above.

Ilya Samsonov returns to the net after falling under the weather for two games. Murray split the games against Edmonton and Buffalo instead.

Ryan O’Reilly skated this morning before practice as he’s still healing from his hand injury. The Leafs expect him back before the playoffs start.

Welcome back, Luke Schenn



First home skate with Leafs since the trade pic.twitter.com/T6rYr1LgA6 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 15, 2023

Lines

Calle Järnkrok - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Michael Bunting - John Tavares - William Nylander

Alex Kerfoot - Sam Lafferty

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Noel Acciari

Wayne Simmonds, Alex Steeves

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Jake McCabe - Justin Holl

Erik Gustafsson

Luke Schenn, Conor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov

Matt Murray

The Game

Some pre-game reading and pondering.