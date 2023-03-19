 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Back to Excited Episode 199: Thoughts on Newly Acquired Players

From McCabe to Schenn, we give our thoughts on the new boys

By Arvind.
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

  • Early thoughts on Jake McCabe [6:45]
  • Early thoughts on Noel Acciari [12:45]
  • Early thoughts on Sam Lafferty [15:53]
  • Early thoughts on Luke Schenn [23:10]
  • The Leafs 11/7 experiment [34:08]
  • William Nylander’s next contract [48:02]
  • The gap between Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner [1:00:13]
  • Some bad takes, including James Reimer refusing to wear a Pride jersey [1:08:55]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and more. Let us know what you think about the newly acquired Leafs players.

Thanks for listening!

