Back to Excited Episode 199: Thoughts on Newly Acquired Players

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

Early thoughts on Jake McCabe [6:45]

Early thoughts on Noel Acciari [12:45]

Early thoughts on Sam Lafferty [15:53]

Early thoughts on Luke Schenn [23:10]

The Leafs 11/7 experiment [34:08]

William Nylander’s next contract [48:02]

The gap between Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner [1:00:13]

Some bad takes, including James Reimer refusing to wear a Pride jersey [1:08:55]

