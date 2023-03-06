 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Back to Excited Episode 198: Trade Deadline Recap

How did we feel about the Leafs’ moves

By Arvind.
/ new
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Edmonton Oilers Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we go in depth on the Leafs’ deadline moves. Timestamps:

  • Ryan O’Reilly’s injury [2:50]
  • Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty acquired [6:26]
  • Rasmus Sandin traded [23:22]
  • Pierre Engvall traded [33:30]
  • Luke Schenn acquired [43:42]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and just about everywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know your thoughts on the Leafs’ moves at the deadline. Thanks for listening!

Next Up In Back To Excited

Loading comments...