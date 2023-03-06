Back to Excited Episode 198: Trade Deadline Recap

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we go in depth on the Leafs’ deadline moves. Timestamps:

Ryan O’Reilly’s injury [2:50]

Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty acquired [6:26]

Rasmus Sandin traded [23:22]

Pierre Engvall traded [33:30]

Luke Schenn acquired [43:42]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and just about everywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know your thoughts on the Leafs’ moves at the deadline. Thanks for listening!