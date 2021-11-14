Sunday FTB: The Leafs and Baby Leafs are going streaking

Would you believe it’s been nine games since the Maple Leafs were in a tailspin with those three losses in a row against San Jose (5-3), Pittsburgh (7-1), and Carolina (4-1)? They’ve only lost one game since then, the 5-1 loss to Los Angeles on Monday. Going 8-1 over nine games sure is a soothing balm to the Leafs fans’ souls.

They’ve been getting by thanks to their powerplay not being so ass, and their big offensive providers coming through in most games. Matthews (11 points), Marner (13 points), Nylander (10 points) and Tavares (12 points) have all been on quite a run, but they’ve also finally been getting some goals now and then from the likes of Kerfoot (8 points), Rielly (7 points), Kase (4 points), and even Kampf’s Jedi mind-trick goal against the Sabres.

What’s even more fun is that there are some Baby Leafs who are also streaking!

Ryan Tverberg has a five game goal scoring streak and a six game point streak in the NCAA, where he’s had 6 goals and 4 points in those six games. He’s not really playing top NCAA teams so you can take the numbers with a grain of salt, but it’s still better to put up a lot of points instead of not putting up a lot of points.

#LeafsForever prospect Ryan Tverberg stays hot with a beautiful goal. Great deception followed by a hell of a shot: pic.twitter.com/Ti67SD70MZ — Josh Simpson (@joshsimpson77) November 6, 2021

Joe Miller is also on a streak. He has a four game point streak and has been magic when playing with top 2023 draft pick Adam Fantilli. He has one goal and seven assists over his past four games.

Ty Voit actually just ended a nine game point streak to start his OHL season on Friday, but came back on Saturday night with three assists. He’s up to 15 points in 11 games, and has been a consistent offensive producer for Sarnia.

The Dann-Voit-Burke line is buzzin' in Saginaw @MapleLeafs prospect Ty Voit threads the needle to Nolan Burke who buries his ninth of the campaign for @StingHockey pic.twitter.com/THlwkK0zZr — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 14, 2021

Matthew Knies is on a mini three game point streak, with two goals and two assists. In his most recent game he started on the top line despite being a freshman, and it paid off for Minnesota.

Breaking ankles, scoring goals.



Typical Saturday night for @Matthew_Knies pic.twitter.com/3jEZtTDXLl — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 14, 2021

Erik Källgren is old for a prospect at 25, but he may be the best goalie the Leafs have in the AHL right now. And I’m including Joseph Woll in that, who has never had a save percentage above .900 in parts of three seasons now. Källgren has been mildly saving the Marlies so far this season, with a 0.923 save percentage and four of their six wins — including three straight wins in his last three starts.

Erik Källgren making a big save early on in this #Marlies/Wolves game. pic.twitter.com/rP3mDhOCOk — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) November 14, 2021

Keith Petruzzelli is three years younger and doing even better, albeit in the ECHL for the Growlers. Entering yesterday he had a 4-0-0 record with a .976 save percentage, and a shutout. We may or may not still have some hopes on Woll turning into something, but if he doesn’t it may be Petruzzelli who is our closest legit goalie prospect to the NHL.

KEITH PETRUZZELLI WITH HIS FIRST GROWLERS SHUT OUT



#RANTnROAR pic.twitter.com/07wJ6sSOgi — Newfoundland Growlers (@NLGrowlers) November 7, 2021

