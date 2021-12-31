New Years Eve FTB: Marlies return, Leafs on track to play Saturday

After a lengthened holiday break because of the Omicron variant going HAM on most NHL rosters, the Leafs are set to return against the Ottawa Senators tomorrow evening. The more days pass, the more Leafs players are being removed from COVID protocol. Here is the updated list of players at practice, as of yesterday:

Players practicing Dec. 30:



Forwards: Bunting, Engvall, Kämpf, Kaše, Kerfoot, Marner, Matthews, Mikheyev, Ritchie, Simmonds, Spezza, Tavares



Defencemen: Biega, Brodie, Dermott, Holl, Kivihalme, Krys, Sandin (& Ryerson's Gregory DiTomaso)



Goalies: Campbell, Hutchinson, Mrazek — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 30, 2021

So the Leafs thankfully have almost all of their goalies back. Including Joseph Woll, who played for the Marlies yesterday against Belleville and stopped 45 of 47 shots for the win. The Marlies even more players affected by COVID than the Leafs did, so that’s a good sign.

However, we may see the Leafs — and other Canadian teams — have more postponements and a much more condensed schedule down the line. As more provinces and the federal government announce updated and more strict COVID protocols, the amount of people who can attend games has dropped to 1,000 people at most. Katya covered this in more detail here.

Statement from MLSE and the Toronto Maple Leafs following the provincial announcement today: pic.twitter.com/MDpKmOsJzq — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 31, 2021

The above statement was also issued by the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Marlies.

This is reportedly resulting in the Canadian teams wanting to push back more home games as much as possible, so when they have their home games later in the year these restrictions may be eased and they can have the most gate revenue possible. The NHL was reported to be looking at re-doing their schedules already, due to the holiday postponements, so we may see a road-trip heavy schedule for the Leafs coming up.

Two Leafs’ prospects who have started playing again had good games recently. Joe Miller had two goals and an assist in yesterday’s win for the Chicago Steel.

#LeafsForever prospect Joe Miller finds a soft spot in coverage on the PP, and is wide open for the easy tap in. Nice passing play by the Steel to set it up.pic.twitter.com/z3minTQZOx — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) December 31, 2021

#LeafsForever prospect Joe Miller with his second PP goal of the night, in much the same fashion: go to the net, tap in a good pass in front.



Miller finished with a 3 point night, giving him a total of 37 points in 28 games. That puts him 5th in the USHL.pic.twitter.com/jk3aodxsiY — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) December 31, 2021

Braeden Kressler had a goal and an assist the night before, and his goal was a last-minute tying goal to send it to overtime.

#LeafsForever prospect Braeden Kressler scored a last minute, game tying goal. He drove to the net, fought off a defender trying to tie him up, and got his stick on a pass to redirect it in the net. pic.twitter.com/2Hpg2HmXW7 — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) December 30, 2021

