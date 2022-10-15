Saturday FTB: Rodion Amirov sightings

If you watched Toronto’s home opener, or if you follow various Leafs blogs and reporters on Twitter, you probably have already seen a lot of coverage about Rodion Amirov. Toronto’s first round pick in 2020 has been going through rounds of treatment for his brain tumor. For his last chemotherapy treatment, he came to Toronto to have it done — obviously Russians aren’t as welcome in most European countries these days. He was even introduced in the SBA during the home opener ceremony.

Rodion Amirov meets Toronto. pic.twitter.com/oFwrruEGGl — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) October 13, 2022

But the other reason Toronto brought him here was to be around the team as he recovered. Some of it was for Amirov himself, so he could see what it’s like to be a part of an NHL team — something he had never really been able to do before because of the pandemic first, and his health issues after, but Toronto also wanted Amirov around the team for the other players.

There’s been some wholesome pictures and tweets that I can’t help but share.

A smiling Amirov met Alex Ovechkin postgame as well. Great to see him making the most of tonight. https://t.co/JLtM4DsXOT — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) October 14, 2022

Nice moment with these two champs!



Great to see you Legend. @donovanbailey #amirov pic.twitter.com/T7wR1taPd0 — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) October 15, 2022

According to an article by Chris Johnston, the immediate plan is for Amirov to stay around the Leafs — but only in Toronto, he won’t travel with the team on road trips — for “a couple more weeks” while working with the Maple Leafs staff. In a previous interview with a Russian news outlet, Amirov had said he was eyeing a “return to hockey” in November. I think there may be some assumptions and translation issues there. What he probably means is he is hoping to resume more active training and participation in team practices and such, rather than trying to actually play in games.

Whenever Keefe or someone else with the Leafs talk about a timetable for his return, they all say pretty unequivocally that there is no real time table right now. They want him to focus on his treatments, recovery from treatments, and his basic physical training to keep up his spirits and physical fitness.

But it was really nice to see him around the team and getting the exposure on social media meeting various players and people, with a big smile on his face every time. Wishing him the very best for the rest of his recovery.

This is what happened to Erik Källgren.



He had to leave the game and Ferguson makes his debut. pic.twitter.com/rBkUZbFidw — Mark (@MarkUkLeaf) October 15, 2022

#LeafsForever prospect Nick Moldenhauer with a burst of speed and a power move to get to the net to score his league leading 8th goal of the season. The next closest has 5.pic.twitter.com/dK7vxPJgI6 — Ale-STAN-dro Kirk (@brigstew86) October 14, 2022

#LeafsForever prospect Ty Voit with another two points tonight for Sarnia, giving him 12 points (5 goals, 7 assosts) in his first 6 games. That's good for 2nd in the entire OHL. — Ale-STAN-dro Kirk (@brigstew86) October 15, 2022

#LeafsForever prospect Nikita Grebyonkin scores his first goal in the VHL. Makes a nice pass in front, gets the puck back behind the net and finishes off the wraparound. pic.twitter.com/0pKgRTKhiV — Ale-STAN-dro Kirk (@brigstew86) October 14, 2022

