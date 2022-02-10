Thursday FTB: Holmberg starts his Olympics off strong

Pontus Holmberg’s whirlwind season has another highlight. Playing in his first game in the Olympics for Sweden, he set up their first goal of the tournament with a nice pass out from behind the net.

#hockey: Lucas Wallmark ouvre la marque pour la Suède avec un tir sur réception. Elle mène 1-0 contre la Lettonie.#rcolympiques #beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/vgAZwBOam5 — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) February 10, 2022

Holmberg had a good scoring chance of his own late in the first period, just after a powerplay expired. He was used on the second powerplay unit, and on the second line left wing. Strong work along the boards and quick power move taking it out to the net, almost surprised the goalie but lost the puck.

He was a bit of a beast on the cycle in this game. He protected the puck well and was a nuisance for the Latvian defenders to knock off the puck. On a few occasions he was able to spin off or elude the defensemen enough to set up a good scoring chance, like this one:

The center of his line, Lucas Wallmark, led the way for Sweden with two goals and looked like their best player. But Holmberg was definitely not out of place on his wing with his forechecking and smart play. He seems like the kind of responsible game, at a high-effort at all times, and has enough skill that there is a shot he could play in the bottom six in the NHL.

The Leafs will have three other prospects playing later this morning. Matthew Knies and Nick Abruzzese will play for Team USA against China at 8:10 am EST, while Josh Ho Sang (while less of a prospect) will play at the same time for Canada against Germany. Let’s see if they can top Holmberg’s debut!

Matthew Tkachuk between-the-legs goal ‼️ pic.twitter.com/gxS8XS8wve — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 10, 2022

