Friday FTB: Auston Matthews has a chance to make history on Saturday

Saturday night will be must-watch material, as Auston Matthews will have a chance to achieve something only five other players in the entire history of the NHL have done before. And that’s score 50 goals in 50 games. Right now, the list includes Maurice Richard, Mike Bossy, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Brett Hull.

That’s it. That’s the list.

After scoring two goals against Dallas last night, Matthews is sitting at 49 goals in 49 games. He’ll have his shot to join that pretty illustrious group on a Saturday night, Hockey Night in Canada, at home in Toronto, against the Montreal Canadiens. You couldn’t ask for a better stage for him to achieve it.

Matthews has already broken the Leafs’ single season record for goals in a season. He has a real shot of being the first NHL player to score 60+ goals since Steven Stamkos did it in 2011/12. Getting the 50 in 50 achievement would add to a pretty legendary season from the best goal scorer in the league today, if not the best player.

LEAFS LINKS

‘He’s a scoring machine’: What makes Auston Matthews unlike any Maple Leafs scorer before him? | by The Athletic

Yes, the Maple Leafs can protect a lead | by Travis Yost at TSN

Marlies could end their season with two players etched in the record books and some new goaltenders | by TLN

Three prospects had their seasons end yesterday.

Pontus Holmberg and the defending champs were swept in four games, after losing the first three games of the series all in overtime. With an ELC signed already, we may see Holmberg come to join the Marlies for the rest of the season here on a PTO. He could also get an invitation to play for Team Sweden at the Worlds.

#LeafsForever prospect Pontus Holmberg with the perfect cross-ice pass on the powerplay for his first point of the playoffs.pic.twitter.com/30AKBmdUBd — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) April 3, 2022

Matthew Knies and Mike Koster were also eliminated after losing to the powerhouse Minnesota State. Knies had the lone goal and looked like one of the better players despite his team being overmatched as a whole. There’s been rumours for a while that the Leafs would like Knies to sign his ELC to join their NHL team this season, but there has been conflicting rumours or statements about which way he’s leaning. Personally, I’d still bet he returns for one more season.

About 5,000 passes in 5 seconds on a 2 on 0, not much the goalie can do. Solid finish from one knee by Knies. #LeafsForever. https://t.co/nTwkt2BE85 pic.twitter.com/DQyk7ewQIV — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) April 8, 2022

MISCELLANEOUS HOCKEY LINKS

Seravalli: Clock is ticking on Don Fehr’s reign as NHLPA executive director | by Daily Faceoff

Doug Wilson stepping down as Sharks GM after 19 seasons | by Sportsnet