Sunday FTB: Kadri does as Kadri do

If only David Clarkson was around.

By There is no brigstew, only Z!
St Louis Blues v Colorado Avalanche - Game One Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

It wouldn’t be the NHL playoffs without some kind of controversy around Nazem Kadri. He definitely attracted a whole lot of hate in Colorado’s 5-2 win against St. Louis last night. With the win, Colorado took a 2-1 series lead and you can thank Kadri... in a lot of ways.

Jordan Binnington has had a very good series for St. Louis so far, and the Blues jumped out to an early 1-0 lead. And then this happened.

Colorado would tie the game not long after, and Kadri would then score to give Colorado a 2-1 lead. He then assisted on the 3-1 goal, which wound up being the game winner. All while boos rained down from the Blues’ home crowd every time he touched the puck.

Now, you can debate whether or not Kadri meant to cause that injury or not. It’s not exactly that clear cut, but for what it’s worth I do think he did shove or bump the Blues defenseman who was trying to stop up in time.

And the fans weren’t the only ones unhappy with Kadri....

This sent the internet sleuths into overdrive, as journalists and bloggers and twitterers all started asking sources and psychics to confirm it. Apparently, Binnington was the one who threw the water bottle.

Classic Kadri... looking forward to seeing how he winds up suspended for the rest of the playoffs from all of this!

Why is that last link Leafs’ related? Because Denis Malgin, whose rights the Leafs still own, had two assists to help Switzerland beat Canada, and is now 2nd in the World Championships in points in 4 goals and 6 assists. If the Leafs need another cheap winger to fill out their bottom six....

The Penguins signed one of their big free agents to a reasonable looking deal.

Binnington wasn’t the only one knocked out of the Avs-Blues game.

Have a great Sunday!

