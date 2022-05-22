Sunday FTB: Kadri does as Kadri do

It wouldn’t be the NHL playoffs without some kind of controversy around Nazem Kadri. He definitely attracted a whole lot of hate in Colorado’s 5-2 win against St. Louis last night. With the win, Colorado took a 2-1 series lead and you can thank Kadri... in a lot of ways.

Jordan Binnington has had a very good series for St. Louis so far, and the Blues jumped out to an early 1-0 lead. And then this happened.

Ville Husso is now in between the pipes for the @StLouisBlues after Jordan Binnington left with an injury on the play below. ⤵️#StanleyCup | #stlblues pic.twitter.com/8oaGHdPHH2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 22, 2022

Colorado would tie the game not long after, and Kadri would then score to give Colorado a 2-1 lead. He then assisted on the 3-1 goal, which wound up being the game winner. All while boos rained down from the Blues’ home crowd every time he touched the puck.

Now, you can debate whether or not Kadri meant to cause that injury or not. It’s not exactly that clear cut, but for what it’s worth I do think he did shove or bump the Blues defenseman who was trying to stop up in time.

And the fans weren’t the only ones unhappy with Kadri....

Kadri just insinuated Binnington threw a water bottle at him during the interview. Didn’t phase him at all. They’re rattled. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/QxkwrLFjtg — z - Reagan Smith (@RTSmithJapan) May 22, 2022

This sent the internet sleuths into overdrive, as journalists and bloggers and twitterers all started asking sources and psychics to confirm it. Apparently, Binnington was the one who threw the water bottle.

I've talked to two people who confirmed it was indeed Jordan Binnington who threw the water bottle at Nazem Kadri. https://t.co/QCBRoA9SZY — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 22, 2022

Classic Kadri... looking forward to seeing how he winds up suspended for the rest of the playoffs from all of this!

MAPLE LEAFS LINKS

Why the Maple Leafs should keep the core-four intact heading into next season | by TLN

The Maple Leafs’ 8 biggest priorities of the offseason | by The Athletic

Canada drops first game of world hockey championship with loss to Switzerland | by Sportsnet

Why is that last link Leafs’ related? Because Denis Malgin, whose rights the Leafs still own, had two assists to help Switzerland beat Canada, and is now 2nd in the World Championships in points in 4 goals and 6 assists. If the Leafs need another cheap winger to fill out their bottom six....

OTHER HOCKEY NEWS

The Penguins signed one of their big free agents to a reasonable looking deal.

The Pittsburgh #LetsGoPens have extended forward Bryan Rust for six years with a cap hit of $5.125M



Rust is 30 years of age and had 58 pts in 60 games this season, and 8 pts in 7 playoff gameshttps://t.co/pMsCiBiAGh — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 22, 2022

Binnington wasn’t the only one knocked out of the Avs-Blues game.

Unfortunately, it sounds like COL D Samuel Girard suffered a broken sternum and is out for the season. Sorry to hear, he was playing so well. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 22, 2022

Have a great Sunday!