Wednesday FTB: hockey is no escape from hate

The news from the day, overshadowed by another school shooting

By HardevLad
Colorado Avalanche v St Louis Blues - Game Four
ST. LOUIS, MO - May 23: David Perron #57 of the St. Louis Blues takes down Nazem Kadri #91 of the Colorado Avalanche while linesman Matt MacPherson #83 attempts to break them up in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Enterprise Center on May 23, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Hard to think about hockey after 19 elementary school children were murdered in Uvalde, Texas yesterday. Be outraged. Be heartbroken. Demand change. Even here, where mass shootings of minoritized people are becoming more common (Quebec City, London, Nova Scotia, Scarborough, Danforth), demand stricter gun laws and be vocal against hate. Actively vocal.

In hockey, Nazem Kadri had to explain that the hate and threat he gets is a regular, common occurrence for him and his family. Sonny Sachdeva had a thread on his twitter, as well as wrote this story.

Also in hockey, Evander Kane is getting a redemption arc from the national media and in Edmonton. I’d like those people to finish their sentences about what he is redeeming himself from and whether points in a hockey game is compatible to that narrative. The Oilers beat the Flames 5-3, despite Mike Smith letting in a shorthanded goal from 175ft out.

Billie Jean King has been working with the PWHPA as an advisor for three years, but has now formalized her relationship with the union, along with her LA Dodger co-owners, in order to launch a fully-funded and resourced professional women’s hockey league in January 2023. Some context about this situation from Nafio when they shared this article with me is that the CWHL was created very quickly as well when it formed, and the PWHPA has a lot more of the groundwork completed at this point. When formal announcements about the league come in, they will come in fast, but the process won’t be rushed. Hailey Salvian has this article unlocked at The Athletic and includes previously reported news about the league.

In the playoffs, the Rangers tied up their series with the Hurricanes 2-2. The Hurricanes have never lost at home, nor won on the road, so holding home-ice advantage could prove vital. In the West, Edmonton beat Calgary to go up 3-1 in their series. Today, the Lightning sit pretty as Colorado attempts to take out the trash the Blues in five games.

Check out our articles on the front page of the site. I also have an article going out at Raw Charge at 9am that Leafs fans will probably be very interested in reading.

