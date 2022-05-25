Wednesday FTB: hockey is no escape from hate

Hard to think about hockey after 19 elementary school children were murdered in Uvalde, Texas yesterday. Be outraged. Be heartbroken. Demand change. Even here, where mass shootings of minoritized people are becoming more common (Quebec City, London, Nova Scotia, Scarborough, Danforth), demand stricter gun laws and be vocal against hate. Actively vocal.

In hockey, Nazem Kadri had to explain that the hate and threat he gets is a regular, common occurrence for him and his family. Sonny Sachdeva had a thread on his twitter, as well as wrote this story.

Some words on Nazem Kadri, and why we owe him more than reducing his story to one of vile racism serving as a catalyst for greatness.



Let's stop short of hanging the glory on the hate speech, and seeing winning as solution enough to what's been endured: https://t.co/uxEIg6eZs0 — Sonny Sachdeva (@SachdevaSonny) May 25, 2022

Also in hockey, Evander Kane is getting a redemption arc from the national media and in Edmonton. I’d like those people to finish their sentences about what he is redeeming himself from and whether points in a hockey game is compatible to that narrative. The Oilers beat the Flames 5-3, despite Mike Smith letting in a shorthanded goal from 175ft out.

Evander Kane is not a redemption story. The story of Evander Kane is just more evidence that if you are good at a sport, you can get away with abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault.



No number of goals will make Evander Kane not an abuser. Full stop — MetalHEAT (@Metalpanthers) May 23, 2022

Billie Jean King has been working with the PWHPA as an advisor for three years, but has now formalized her relationship with the union, along with her LA Dodger co-owners, in order to launch a fully-funded and resourced professional women’s hockey league in January 2023. Some context about this situation from Nafio when they shared this article with me is that the CWHL was created very quickly as well when it formed, and the PWHPA has a lot more of the groundwork completed at this point. When formal announcements about the league come in, they will come in fast, but the process won’t be rushed. Hailey Salvian has this article unlocked at The Athletic and includes previously reported news about the league.

JUST IN: The PWHPA has entered into a formal relationship with Billie Jean King Enterprises and The Mark Walter Group (led by Mark Walter, the controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers) to explore the launch of a new professional women’s hockey league. https://t.co/Mf5O5U75DF — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) May 25, 2022

In the playoffs, the Rangers tied up their series with the Hurricanes 2-2. The Hurricanes have never lost at home, nor won on the road, so holding home-ice advantage could prove vital. In the West, Edmonton beat Calgary to go up 3-1 in their series. Today, the Lightning sit pretty as Colorado attempts to take out the trash the Blues in five games.

