Weekend FTB: Does Dubas have some tricks up his sleeves?

Kyle Dubas has a habit of pulling off the unexpected. That’s not to say he doesn’t do some things that we see coming. The Bunting signing was rumoured or speculated as a possibility given his likely affordability and the stereotypical Soo Greyhounds connection. We all knew the Giordano extension was coming, or any of the previous times Spezza re-upped with Toronto the past few years.

But then there are the moves that no one really thought of. Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie especially seemed surprising, though that was partly because we didn’t really know they’d be free agents. The David Kampf signing came out of nowhere, in terms of rumours and because he seemed not very Dubas-y. The McCann trade certainly caught us all off guard, especially given what happened not long after.

While the Leafs in the past few years have always been against the cap and as a result limited to smaller moves around the margins, that doesn’t mean Dubas hasn’t found ways to make one mid-sized transaction. The Brodie signing, the Kadri trade, the Johnsson or Kapanen trades come to mind.

And Dubas have some potential moves they may, or may need to, pull off.

He can clear cap space through guys like Kerfoot, Holl or Mrazek.

He could trade the rights to RFAs like Kase or Engvall, or just not qualify them.

He could go bargain bin shopping for UFAs to fill out their depth

He could/needs to resolve the goalie situation, through trade or UFA signing, and he could make more than one such move.

He could snap up other RFAs who go unqualified by their NHL teams like he did with Kase and Ritchie

He could snap up a Group 6 free agent, like Michael Bunting was

He could swing a more surprising trade for a piece of some significance

There’s been tons of rumours going into this off-season. The arms race by elite teams trying to finally unseat Tampa Bay could heat up (Toronto, Florida), especially if they pull off the three-peat. There are a few teams who could be trying to cling to their contention window (Boston, Pittsburgh), or finally leap into contention after a long period of being bad (Ottawa, New Jersey, Detroit), teams who had off years who want to get back into contention (New York Islanders, Vegas), or... well I’ll just say Philadelphia.

Dreger on The Instigators says the Flyers didn’t bring in Tortorella in on a 4-year deal to help with a rebuild, expects Chuck Fletcher to swing for the fences this offseason and try to hit a couple of home runs, DD says they’re definitely a team to watch this summer. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 17, 2022

Dubas may have a more quiet offseason like he did last year, but I think necessity will see a bit more activity this off-season. Should be fun!

