FTB: Auston Matthews is the undisputed best player in the NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews took home three major distinctions at last night’s 2022 NHL Awards ceremony. Papi took home the Hart Memorial Trophy for most valuable player to his team, the arguably more important Ted Lindsay Trophy for Best Player as voted by the players, as well as topping the All-Star team voting with the most first place votes for any position. Almost forgot, he won the Rocket Richard trophy for most goals in a season after the first 60-goal season in a decade.

Between onlookers, peers, and the numbers, Matthews is the best player in the world. Let that feeling soak in. It feels pretty good to know he’s doing all that for our team.

Game recognize game pic.twitter.com/6eE2DldV7i — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 21, 2022

Auston Matthews scored a decisive win by attracting 119 first-place votes and 49 second-place tallies among the 195 ballots cast by @ThePHWA. #NHLAwards #NHLStats: https://t.co/gMUuQjy2dM pic.twitter.com/K2jf0ze1jQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2022

Each position in the All-Star Team is voted individually, but repeating the fact above that Matthews got more first place votes than anyone else. That was his gap to McDavid.

Mitch Marner earned top right winger (dramatic pause) for the All-Star Team.

Presenting the 2021-22 First All-Star Team.



Auston Matthews, who captured multiple #NHLAwards tonight with the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP & Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player, heads the list of players as voted by @ThePHWA.#NHLStats: https://t.co/R1Enw3ReAv pic.twitter.com/uAJ9MXV5uM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2022

Not to be forgotten, Scarborough boy Michael Bunting made the All-Rookie team. Not the Calder, though.

Presenting the 2021-22 All-Rookie Team, as selected by @ThePHWA, which is comprised of all three Calder Trophy finalists and led in voting by the winner, Moritz Seider.#NHLStats: https://t.co/3gVilL570F pic.twitter.com/Zlp27dyoq5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2022

In non-Leafs news, Dan Bylsma is going to be coaching the AHL expansion Coachella Valley Firebirds next season.