FTB: Auston Matthews is the undisputed best player in the NHL

and the Coachella Valley Firebirds have their coach

By HardevLad
Detroit Red Wings v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 26: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his 60th goal of the season during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at the Scotiabank Arena on April 26, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews took home three major distinctions at last night’s 2022 NHL Awards ceremony. Papi took home the Hart Memorial Trophy for most valuable player to his team, the arguably more important Ted Lindsay Trophy for Best Player as voted by the players, as well as topping the All-Star team voting with the most first place votes for any position. Almost forgot, he won the Rocket Richard trophy for most goals in a season after the first 60-goal season in a decade.

Between onlookers, peers, and the numbers, Matthews is the best player in the world. Let that feeling soak in. It feels pretty good to know he’s doing all that for our team.

Each position in the All-Star Team is voted individually, but repeating the fact above that Matthews got more first place votes than anyone else. That was his gap to McDavid.

Mitch Marner earned top right winger (dramatic pause) for the All-Star Team.

Not to be forgotten, Scarborough boy Michael Bunting made the All-Rookie team. Not the Calder, though.

In non-Leafs news, Dan Bylsma is going to be coaching the AHL expansion Coachella Valley Firebirds next season.

