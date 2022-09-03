Long Weekend FTB: The next hockey season has already begun

You may not have realized this, but the 2022/23 season has already begun for some leagues — including two Maple Leafs prospects. All the European leagues have been in their pre-season for a month now, and they are just starting their regular season games. The CHL leagues have been in their training camps, and began their pre-season games on Friday night. Other leagues, like the USHL or NCAA, are not far behind.

The Maple Leafs will of start their pre-season on September 24th, and then their regular season on October 12th. But if you are interested in following or watching any prospects, here are the dates to know:

Europe

Nikita Grebyonkin — Metallurg (KHL): regular season started September 1st

Dmitri Ovchinnikov — Sibir (KHL): regular season started September 2nd

Dennis Hildeby — Farjestad (SHL): Champions League started September 2nd and their regular season starting September 17th

Artur Akthyamov — Neftyanik (VHL): regular season starts September 8th

Vyacheslav Peksa — Bars Kazan (VHL): regular season starts September 8th

Roni Hirvonen — HIFK (Liiga): regular season starts October 14th

Topi Niemelä — Karpat (Liiga): regular season starts October 14th

Kalle Loponen — KooKoo (Liiga): regular season starts October 14th

North America

Brandon Lisowsky — Saskatoon (WHL): Pre-season starts September 6th, regular season starts September 23rd

Fraser Minten — Kamloops (WHL): Pre-season starts Septenber 9th, regular season starts September 23rd

Ty Voit — Sarnia (OHL): Pre-season starts September 9th, regular season starts September 30th

Braeden Kressler — Flint (OHL): Pre-season starts September 9th, regular season starts October 1st

Nicholas Moldenhauer — Chicago (USHL): Pre-season starts September 9th, regular season starts September 22nd

Matthew Knies and Mike Koster — Minnesota (NCAA): Regular season starts October 1st

Veeti Miettinen — St. Cloud (NCAA): Regular season starts October 1st

Wyatt Schingoethe — West Michigan (NCAA): Regular season starts October 1st

Ryan Tverberg — UConn (NCAA): Regular season starts October 7th

Toronto Marlies (AHL): Regular season starts October 14th

Joe Miller — Harvard (NCAA): Regular season starts October 20th

Some signings happened yesterday, one bigger than the others...

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with center J.T. Miller on a 7-year contract worth a total $56 million. pic.twitter.com/UuW2G4xhOC — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 2, 2022

S I G N E D ✍️



The #Oilers have added Ryan Murray on a one-year deal with an AAV of $750,000.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/QWbTGKYJSO — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 2, 2022

Speaking of hockey games already being played, one was played yesterday in.... unusual conditions.

Tuning into Sibir's first regular season game to watch Ovchinnikov and, uh, I think they have a slight fog problem? pic.twitter.com/hR9DUTGwJS — Ale-STAN-dro Kirk (@brigstew86) September 2, 2022

Enjoy your long weekend everyone!