Long Weekend FTB: The next hockey season has already begun

You may not have realized this, but the 2022/23 season has already begun for some leagues — including two Maple Leafs prospects. All the European leagues have been in their pre-season for a month now, and they are just starting their regular season games. The CHL leagues have been in their training camps, and began their pre-season games on Friday night. Other leagues, like the USHL or NCAA, are not far behind.
The Maple Leafs will of start their pre-season on September 24th, and then their regular season on October 12th. But if you are interested in following or watching any prospects, here are the dates to know:
Europe
- Nikita Grebyonkin — Metallurg (KHL): regular season started September 1st
- Dmitri Ovchinnikov — Sibir (KHL): regular season started September 2nd
- Dennis Hildeby — Farjestad (SHL): Champions League started September 2nd and their regular season starting September 17th
- Artur Akthyamov — Neftyanik (VHL): regular season starts September 8th
- Vyacheslav Peksa — Bars Kazan (VHL): regular season starts September 8th
- Roni Hirvonen — HIFK (Liiga): regular season starts October 14th
- Topi Niemelä — Karpat (Liiga): regular season starts October 14th
- Kalle Loponen — KooKoo (Liiga): regular season starts October 14th
North America
- Brandon Lisowsky — Saskatoon (WHL): Pre-season starts September 6th, regular season starts September 23rd
- Fraser Minten — Kamloops (WHL): Pre-season starts Septenber 9th, regular season starts September 23rd
- Ty Voit — Sarnia (OHL): Pre-season starts September 9th, regular season starts September 30th
- Braeden Kressler — Flint (OHL): Pre-season starts September 9th, regular season starts October 1st
- Nicholas Moldenhauer — Chicago (USHL): Pre-season starts September 9th, regular season starts September 22nd
- Matthew Knies and Mike Koster — Minnesota (NCAA): Regular season starts October 1st
- Veeti Miettinen — St. Cloud (NCAA): Regular season starts October 1st
- Wyatt Schingoethe — West Michigan (NCAA): Regular season starts October 1st
- Ryan Tverberg — UConn (NCAA): Regular season starts October 7th
- Toronto Marlies (AHL): Regular season starts October 14th
- Joe Miller — Harvard (NCAA): Regular season starts October 20th
Some signings happened yesterday, one bigger than the others...
Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with center J.T. Miller on a 7-year contract worth a total $56 million. pic.twitter.com/UuW2G4xhOC— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 2, 2022
S I G N E D ✍️— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 2, 2022
The #Oilers have added Ryan Murray on a one-year deal with an AAV of $750,000.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/QWbTGKYJSO
Speaking of hockey games already being played, one was played yesterday in.... unusual conditions.
Tuning into Sibir's first regular season game to watch Ovchinnikov and, uh, I think they have a slight fog problem? pic.twitter.com/hR9DUTGwJS— Ale-STAN-dro Kirk (@brigstew86) September 2, 2022
Enjoy your long weekend everyone!
