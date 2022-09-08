Thursday FTB: Signings, actual signings!

We’re coming to the end of the slow period of the off-season. Teams are starting to announce their rookie tournament rosters, training camps won’t be far behind, and that’s going to start putting pressure on multiple teams who have yet to sign their RFAs or fill holes with UFAs or trades.

Montreal started it early in the morning yesterday, signing Kirby Dach to a four year deal:

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a four-year contract (2022-23 to 2025-26) with forward Kirby Dach.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/L2BN8cz076 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 7, 2022

Tim Stützle wasn’t officially an RFA until next summer, but the Sens evidently wanted to lock him down long term before he had a bigger offensive breakout on a much improved offensive team this season. I know we like to make fun of the Sens, but this seems like a good deal — especially if the cap starts going up more aggressively after the next couple of seasons.

News Release: The #Sens have signed forward Tim Stützle to an eight-year, $66.8M (8.35M AAV) contract extension: https://t.co/GTSyZBd8wC pic.twitter.com/UODX6uakRP — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 7, 2022

Related to these two signings, Chris Johnston looked at the remaining RFAs that had yet to sign new deals. Shockingly, it’s not just Toronto with Rasmus Sandin!

New, for @NorthStarBet: In the wake of Kirby Dach's new contract with Montréal, a look at the remaining unsigned restricted free agents with NHL training camps drawing closer.https://t.co/ITapdAmpZJ — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 7, 2022

But of course Sandin is the headlining picture, even though he isn’t the most important player on the list. Gotta get those Toronto clickzzzzzzzzz! Anyways here’s what he says about the Sandin situation that’s new:

Back to Montreal, who despite being more than $10 million over the cap also received some news — well, more confirmation of what most people already expected — on at least one of the ways they’re going to make it work. Sounds like Carey Price’s career is over at this point.

‘Le genou de Carey n’a pas bien répondu à tous les traitements qui ont été tentés. À ce stade-ci, à moins d’un miracle ‘intervention’, nous ne nous attendons pas à ce que ça s’améliore.’ -Hughes@CanadiensMTL — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) September 7, 2022

Back to the pending moves that have yet to be made, Kevin Weekes decided to put out a little tease.

**Keep an eye on**

The Goalie market isn’t fully locked up yet, still a transaction or more to take place. @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork #HockeyTwitter . — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) September 7, 2022

He could be referring to a trade, because there aren’t really many noteworthy goalies to sign. Braden Holtby is the bigger name, Cayden Primeau is an RFA that Montreal has to sign, and that’s about it.

I’ll end with a topical link given the discussions in the FTBs this week:

EXCLUSIVE: ‘If it wasn’t for me, there wouldn’t have been a Canada-Russia series,’ says hockey pariah Alan Eagleson | by Toronto Sun. WARNING! ARTICLE WAS WRITTEN BY STEVE SIMMONS! But it is actually on an interesting topic instead of his more typical ragebait.

