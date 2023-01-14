 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday FTB: Marlies, Canucks, and Robin Lehner files for bankruptcy

Several dramatically different stories from Friday.

By HardevLad
/ new
Nashville Predators v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 11: Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs leaves the locker room before the second period against the Nashville Predators at the Scotiabank Arena on January 11, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

Read the following headline and article. And then read it again. I’m impressed that I’m both surprised, but also not? Only true talents can toe such a fine line. Seriously, wtf? Back to surprised again.

A brief synopsis of the latest hot mess in Vancouver. Tanner Pearson is injured and long story short he’s going to need his third surgery in quick succession. After Thursday’s loss to Tampa Bay, Quinn Hughes told reporters that he believed Pearson’s injury “wasn’t handled right.” GM Jim Rutherford, who was marketed as a veteran steady hand in the front office, confirmed that the team is mounting an investigation into the situation. The Canucks are also reportedly interviewing for new head coaches while leaving Bruce Boudreau to dehydrate into jerky. The front office has also indicated they want to win now.

Last night’s Toronto Marlies game was postponed as a result of a medical emergency for a fan shortly after the first period was complete. The Toronto Star has confirmed that a fan suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Until we know more, we will be respectful to the folks this situation affects and understand that questions are not obligated to be answered.

Big night for Fraser Minten as he assisted on an even strength goal! Click here for a close-up video of Minten skating good. So impressive. Wow. Future NHL star right there.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...