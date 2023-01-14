Saturday FTB: Marlies, Canucks, and Robin Lehner files for bankruptcy

Read the following headline and article. And then read it again. I’m impressed that I’m both surprised, but also not? Only true talents can toe such a fine line. Seriously, wtf? Back to surprised again.

Robin Lehner has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy linked to his ownership of an exotic snake farm in Missouri.



The filing lists Lehner's liability between $10-50 million, and lists the same lending agency that was sued in Evander Kane's bankruptcy.https://t.co/UmWSkLOeiv — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) January 14, 2023

A brief synopsis of the latest hot mess in Vancouver. Tanner Pearson is injured and long story short he’s going to need his third surgery in quick succession. After Thursday’s loss to Tampa Bay, Quinn Hughes told reporters that he believed Pearson’s injury “wasn’t handled right.” GM Jim Rutherford, who was marketed as a veteran steady hand in the front office, confirmed that the team is mounting an investigation into the situation. The Canucks are also reportedly interviewing for new head coaches while leaving Bruce Boudreau to dehydrate into jerky. The front office has also indicated they want to win now.

Canucks president Jim Rutherford confirms club is investigating its handling of Tanner Pearson injury. Says he was unaware of any questions about medical care until Quinn Hughes spoke out. Rutherford wants all-parties summit to discuss what was done and why. Story coming. — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) January 14, 2023

Last night’s Toronto Marlies game was postponed as a result of a medical emergency for a fan shortly after the first period was complete. The Toronto Star has confirmed that a fan suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Until we know more, we will be respectful to the folks this situation affects and understand that questions are not obligated to be answered.

Big night for Fraser Minten as he assisted on an even strength goal! Click here for a close-up video of Minten skating good. So impressive. Wow. Future NHL star right there.