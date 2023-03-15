Wednesday FTB: Daniel Briere’s son caught tossing wheelchair down stairs at party

On Saturday night, Mercyhurst University men’s hockey player Carson Briere, son of former NHLer and current Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere, was caught on a security camera with a friend tossing a wheelchair down a flight of stars at a party. Briere is in the white hat. The wheelchair was at the top of the stairs because its owner needed to be carried downstairs to the bathroom.

I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

Mercyhurst released a statement calling the video disturbing and have both student conduct as well as police and safety investigating.

Briere came to Mercyhurst in 2021 from Arizona State where he and another teammate were kicked off the team for violating team rules. Briere called it at the time, “too much partying.” Personally, I’d like to see what too much partying looks like for a college hockey player.

Briere is ninth in team scoring this year which might, unfortunately, play a part in how the school and team handles this situation. We’ve seen with Mitchell Miller, Tony DeAngelo, and Logan Mailloux that points protects from punishment.

Also in the NCAA, Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has won Big Ten Player of the Year. Interesting choice and feels like a lifetime achievement award, if I’m being honest, but a win’s a win.

Big Ten Individual Awards...

Player of the Year: Matthew Knies, Minnesota (TOR)

Defensive PoY: Brock Faber, Minnesota (MIN)

Goalie of the Year: Ryan Bischel, Notre Dame

Freshman of the Year: Adam Fantilli, Michigan (2023)

Coach of the Year: Bob Motzko, Minnesota — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) March 14, 2023

The Boston Bruins lost to... Chicago? 6-3. They also lost to Arizona this year. Just a reminder that every fan does this, not “just us”.

Some other upsets from around the league, as well.

Andrei Svechnikov is done for the season (including playoffs). Here’s how it’s affecting Carolina...again.

Andrei Svechnikov will have season-ending knee surgery on Thursday. Huge loss for the #hurricanes. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 14, 2023

How Andrei Svechnikov’s season-ending injury affects Carolina’s playoff chances.



Win Stanley Cup: 6.6% (-2.7%)

Reach Conference Final: 30.8% (-5.7%)

Win Round: 60.7% (-4.2%) — dom ️ (@domluszczyszyn) March 14, 2023

The NHL also did a collaboration with Disney where they made animated highlights from the NYR vs WSH game. What do you think?

MIKA MARCH! @MikaZibanejad opens the scoring at MSG in live action and #BigCityGreens style as puck and player tracking animates the game of hockey in real-time!



Watch in :@ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/HjFxy7z2a5 @DisneyPlus ➡️ https://t.co/SLIuD4sOC6 pic.twitter.com/aW7395DvzZ — NHL (@NHL) March 14, 2023

