 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday FTB: Daniel Briere’s son caught tossing wheelchair down stairs at party

Matthew Knies wins player of the year

By HardevLad
/ new
COLLEGE HOCKEY: NOV 26 Mercyhurst at Wisconsin Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Saturday night, Mercyhurst University men’s hockey player Carson Briere, son of former NHLer and current Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere, was caught on a security camera with a friend tossing a wheelchair down a flight of stars at a party. Briere is in the white hat. The wheelchair was at the top of the stairs because its owner needed to be carried downstairs to the bathroom.

Mercyhurst released a statement calling the video disturbing and have both student conduct as well as police and safety investigating.

Briere came to Mercyhurst in 2021 from Arizona State where he and another teammate were kicked off the team for violating team rules. Briere called it at the time, “too much partying.” Personally, I’d like to see what too much partying looks like for a college hockey player.

Briere is ninth in team scoring this year which might, unfortunately, play a part in how the school and team handles this situation. We’ve seen with Mitchell Miller, Tony DeAngelo, and Logan Mailloux that points protects from punishment.

Poll

How many second chances does a college hockey player get?

view results
  • 35%
    1
    (99 votes)
  • 6%
    2
    (18 votes)
  • 58%
    How many teams you got?
    (162 votes)
279 votes total Vote Now

Also in the NCAA, Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has won Big Ten Player of the Year. Interesting choice and feels like a lifetime achievement award, if I’m being honest, but a win’s a win.

The Boston Bruins lost to... Chicago? 6-3. They also lost to Arizona this year. Just a reminder that every fan does this, not “just us”.

Some other upsets from around the league, as well.

Andrei Svechnikov is done for the season (including playoffs). Here’s how it’s affecting Carolina...again.

The NHL also did a collaboration with Disney where they made animated highlights from the NYR vs WSH game. What do you think?

Rest in infected piss, Mikey Traikos.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...