Thursday FTB: Leafs lose 2-1 in shootout

The Leafs played in a game last night, and it was boring and bad. There were only two real goals in spite of numerous second period powerplays for both teams, and it ended in a shootout. The Leafs lost too, just to really punish anyone who decided to stick it out until the end. On the plus side, at least Samsonov was good.

Rielly scored the only Leafs’ goal of the game 3 minutes in, off of a beautiful pass from Marner.

MORGAN RIELLY



the offence is back pic.twitter.com/8wcMO61XUI — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 15, 2023

He let Mitch know it was a great pass too, right after scoring it.

Morgan Rielly was mic'd up for his goal



"Great pass!" pic.twitter.com/kJ5g4ClSQQ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 15, 2023

In case you missed it, yesterday the Leafs signed their 7th round pick from 2020, Ryan Tverberg to an entry level deal.

Tverberg’s playing with the Marlies for the rest of the season and the playoffs on a PTO, and, from Brigstew’s scouting report, he’s fast, physical, hard-working, and has a good shot, so he’s sure to become a fan-favourite. I’m excited to see Tverberg in the blue and white!

Ryan Tverberg, who just signed a future three-year ELC with the Maple Leafs, is on the ice before #Marlies practice wearing #77.



He’s on a PTO with the team for the remainder of the regular season and Calder Cup playoffs. pic.twitter.com/dAdjwXNFfI — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) March 15, 2023

In other Leafs’ NCAA prospect news, Matt Knies is a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker award. He’s having a fantastic season in Minnesota—hopefully he’ll be able to keep it going once he signs his entry level deal!

The Hobey Baker Award, hydrated by BioSteel, is pleased to announce the 2023 Top Ten Finalists in alphabetical order. For in-depth bios, top ten highlight video and fan vote info visit https://t.co/CGEVafN9rB @biosteelsports #hobeybaker #NCAAHockey #CollegeHockey pic.twitter.com/sptkHHquY4 — Hobey Baker Award (@HobeyBakerAward) March 15, 2023

And some more news from the GM Meetings, and we got reports that the planned cap increase will only be a million dollars next year, as well as Gary Bettman throwing the hot potato to the new NHLPA director Marty Walsh.

Gary Bettman says the NHL is willing to discuss a larger salary cap bump than $1M for next season with the NHLPA, but the league needs to see what incoming executive director Marty Walsh wants to do. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 15, 2023

At the same time, Gary Bettman was interviewed during the intermission of the game last night, and his main message was that the game is in a good place so the meetings were about socializing and making tweaks.

"The good news is everybody thinks the game is in a great place."



we're doomed https://t.co/rJQKnwuobt — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 15, 2023

Bettman also spoke on expansion:

Gary Bettman says the NHL has received expansion interest: "Places like Atlanta, like Houston, like Quebec City."



Adds: "But we're not in an expansion mode right now and it's not really something, at least right now, that's anywhere close to front-burner for us." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 15, 2023

And, in the QMJHL, they’re getting rid of fighting! It’s cool seeing these changes happen, as slow as they are.

"The QMJHL is planning to have a rule in place that will ban fighting, making it black and white that it is no longer a part of our game."



The end of fighting in hockey could be right around the corner and the #QMJHL is spearheading the movement. https://t.co/ytcNuQ2Aqa — Tony Ferrari (@theTonyFerrari) March 15, 2023

And that’s all I’ve got for you. Have a great Thursday!