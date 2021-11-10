Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend events in Toronto

The ceremonies to induct six new members into the Hockey Hall of Fame take place this weekend, culminating with the Induction Gala on Monday. The new inductees are: Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Doug Wilson in the Player Category, and Ken Holland in the Builder Category.

This induction is actually for the class of 2020 who would have had their ceremony last November, but it was postponed until now because of COVID. This is also why the HHOF decided not to induct any new members for 2021. The next new group of inductees will be announced early next spring as normal.

The Hockey Hall of Fame Game and the Adidas HHOF Legends Classic

The Hockey Hall of Fame Game is on Friday at the Scotiabank Arena. This game is between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames and will feature the usual pre-game ceremony introducing the inductees and their accomplishments. You can expect the TV broadcast to have additional coverage before the game and at the intermissions as well.

Here is the previous ceremony at the Leafs game in 2019, which included the now Maple Leafs Senior Director of Player Development, Hayley Wickenheiser.

The Adidas Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic is on Sunday, November 14 at 3:00 p.m. at the Scotiabank Arena. The captains of the two teams are Scott Niedermayer and Mike Modano. Some well known Leafs players on the teams include Wendel Clark, Tomas Kaberle, and Nik Antropov. A full list of the rosters is on the HHOF website here. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster here, and range from only $24.25 up to $73.50 each plus HST and fees. Those are all in the lower bowl too. There is a discount package of four tickets for $32 available too.

The Hall of Fame itself will be open for extended hours before the game on Friday, and then again on Saturday the following week. I highly recommend a visit if you have not been there before.

#HHOF will have extended hours on November 6, 12 and 20 so you can visit before heading to the Leafs game! https://t.co/iaBgonLaTL pic.twitter.com/yigu6R57TG — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) November 4, 2021

Following the events this weekend will be the actual Induction Celebration Gala on Monday night. Tickets for that event are already sold out, however the event will be live on TSN5 and the NHL Network at 7:30 p.m. ET, and later on video clips of the induction speeches are made available. There are always some great stories told at these events by the inductees of how they got where they are today.