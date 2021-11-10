 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Maple Leafs at Flyers Preview and GDT: Tavares a game time decision

It’s JvR vs. Wayne Simmonds tonight!

By HardevLad
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Philadelphia Flyers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 03: James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on from the bench the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 3, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Philadelphia Flyers: Game #14

7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center
TV/Streaming: Sportsnet, NHLN
Opponent’s Site: Broad Street Hockey

Pre-game homework:

Seldo did a podcast with BSH folks, which is up now for you to listen! It is only 25 minutes long, and you can find it in the Tweet below, or on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and probably other things.

Us

The Leafs might be coming into tonight’s game without their captain, John Tavares, who is listed as a game-time decision for an unknown injury. Ondřej Kaše is also potentially out and is also a game-time decision. One player who is confirmed to not be playing tonight is Travis Dermott, who will be a healthy scratch in favour of Justin Holl, as the Leafs return to a familiar top-four.

Petr Mrázek is on LTIR with Joseph Woll up from the Toronto Marlies and will be the backup this week. The Marlies took Erik Källgren and Michael Hutchinson with them on their road trip to Chicago, so it looks like we have Woll for tonight, Friday, and Saturday.

If Tavares and Kaše aren’t able to go, this will be the lineup tonight. If they can play, see Monday’s lineup.

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Nick Ritchie - Alex Kerfoot - Mitchell Marner
Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Joey Anderson
Kirill Semyonov - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Scratched: Travis Dermott

Goalies

Jack Campbell - confirmed starter
Joseph Woll

Them

Ryan Ellis won’t play for the Flyers tonight as he’s out with an injury, so this is lineup they will be coming at the Leafs with tonight. Former Leaf JVR is on the third line with Scott Laughton, who has for some reason been a Leaf-killer throughout his career.

Forwards

Claude Giroux - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee - Derick Brassard - Cam Atkinson
Oskar Lindblom - Scott Laughton - James van Riemsdyk
Zack McEwen - Nate Thompson - Patrick Brown

Defense

Ivan Provorov - Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler

Goalies

Carter Hart - starter
Martin Jones

