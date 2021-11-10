Maple Leafs at Flyers Preview and GDT: Tavares a game time decision

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Philadelphia Flyers: Game #14
7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center
TV/Streaming: Sportsnet, NHLN
Opponent’s Site: Broad Street Hockey
Pre-game homework:
Seldo did a podcast with BSH folks, which is up now for you to listen! It is only 25 minutes long, and you can find it in the Tweet below, or on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and probably other things.
Before tonight's game check out what @ElSeldo from @PPPLeafs has to say about how the Leafs match up against the Flyers:— Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) November 10, 2021
https://t.co/r9oCWWPK9J
Us
The Leafs might be coming into tonight’s game without their captain, John Tavares, who is listed as a game-time decision for an unknown injury. Ondřej Kaše is also potentially out and is also a game-time decision. One player who is confirmed to not be playing tonight is Travis Dermott, who will be a healthy scratch in favour of Justin Holl, as the Leafs return to a familiar top-four.
Petr Mrázek is on LTIR with Joseph Woll up from the Toronto Marlies and will be the backup this week. The Marlies took Erik Källgren and Michael Hutchinson with them on their road trip to Chicago, so it looks like we have Woll for tonight, Friday, and Saturday.
John Tavares has stayed out late at the optional skate … that’s what scratches usually do— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 10, 2021
Only other guys on the ice still are Dermott, who will be a healthy scratch, and Joseph Woll, who is the back-up goalie @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/T4WD9aQOtf
If Tavares and Kaše aren’t able to go, this will be the lineup tonight. If they can play, see Monday’s lineup.
Forwards
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Nick Ritchie - Alex Kerfoot - Mitchell Marner
Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Joey Anderson
Kirill Semyonov - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
Defense
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Goalies
Jack Campbell - confirmed starter
Joseph Woll
Them
Ryan Ellis won’t play for the Flyers tonight as he’s out with an injury, so this is lineup they will be coming at the Leafs with tonight. Former Leaf JVR is on the third line with Scott Laughton, who has for some reason been a Leaf-killer throughout his career.
Forwards
Claude Giroux - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee - Derick Brassard - Cam Atkinson
Oskar Lindblom - Scott Laughton - James van Riemsdyk
Zack McEwen - Nate Thompson - Patrick Brown
Defense
Ivan Provorov - Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler
Goalies
Carter Hart - starter
Martin Jones
Loading comments...