Maple Leafs at Flyers Preview and GDT: Tavares a game time decision

7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center

TV/Streaming: Sportsnet, NHLN

Opponent’s Site: Broad Street Hockey

Pre-game homework:

Seldo did a podcast with BSH folks, which is up now for you to listen! It is only 25 minutes long, and you can find it in the Tweet below, or on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and probably other things.

Before tonight's game check out what @ElSeldo from @PPPLeafs has to say about how the Leafs match up against the Flyers:

https://t.co/r9oCWWPK9J — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) November 10, 2021

Us

The Leafs might be coming into tonight’s game without their captain, John Tavares, who is listed as a game-time decision for an unknown injury. Ondřej Kaše is also potentially out and is also a game-time decision. One player who is confirmed to not be playing tonight is Travis Dermott, who will be a healthy scratch in favour of Justin Holl, as the Leafs return to a familiar top-four.

Petr Mrázek is on LTIR with Joseph Woll up from the Toronto Marlies and will be the backup this week. The Marlies took Erik Källgren and Michael Hutchinson with them on their road trip to Chicago, so it looks like we have Woll for tonight, Friday, and Saturday.

John Tavares has stayed out late at the optional skate … that’s what scratches usually do



Only other guys on the ice still are Dermott, who will be a healthy scratch, and Joseph Woll, who is the back-up goalie @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/T4WD9aQOtf — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 10, 2021

If Tavares and Kaše aren’t able to go, this will be the lineup tonight. If they can play, see Monday’s lineup.

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Nick Ritchie - Alex Kerfoot - Mitchell Marner

Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Joey Anderson

Kirill Semyonov - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Goalies

Jack Campbell - confirmed starter

Joseph Woll

Them

Ryan Ellis won’t play for the Flyers tonight as he’s out with an injury, so this is lineup they will be coming at the Leafs with tonight. Former Leaf JVR is on the third line with Scott Laughton, who has for some reason been a Leaf-killer throughout his career.

Forwards

Claude Giroux - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee - Derick Brassard - Cam Atkinson

Oskar Lindblom - Scott Laughton - James van Riemsdyk

Zack McEwen - Nate Thompson - Patrick Brown

Defense

Ivan Provorov - Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler

Goalies

Carter Hart - starter

Martin Jones