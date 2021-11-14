Back to Excited Episode 158: Taking your chances & Sandin-Liljegren growth

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

The Leafs’ ability to convert on their chances [3:14]

The development of Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren [23:26]

Ondrej Kase and whether we should re-adjust lines to give him Top 6 minutes [35:35]

John Tortorella’s bad take about Connor McDavid [47:30]

Side note: I mention a stat from HockeyViz early on where the Leafs have 42 xG and 27 actual goals (the Leafs have scored 43 goals per NHL.com). This is clearly incorrect. This stat is for 5v5; the HockeyViz chart I was using incorrectly states that it’s all situations.

As always, we’re available on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Spotify. Let us know your thoughts on the Leafs’ finishing ability, and any other topics you’d like us to cover going forward. Thanks for listening!