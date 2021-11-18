Game 18 Recap: Maple Leafs hold on to beat the Rangers

GO LEAFS GO!

PERIOD ONE

Good start for the fourth line. First, Spezza almost scored off a giveaway.

Spezza gets a chance off a steal pic.twitter.com/jUaqJ2B1TS — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 19, 2021

Right after Rielly scores off a solid forechecking shift by the fourth line.

MORGAN RIELLY



Leafs are on the board! pic.twitter.com/sieGUGi4Ql — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 19, 2021

Thank you, Jack.

Matthews spins us right round baby right round.

Matthews playing on Rookie mode pic.twitter.com/AM5LtlkClw — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 19, 2021

I know Ritchie is a popular source of hate but he’s looked alright the last few games.

Good scoring chance for Marner off a nice Ritchie feed pic.twitter.com/fX2Z4GHJSk — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 19, 2021

First Period Thoughts

Shot share : Leafs were out attempted 14-12 at even strength.

: Leafs were out attempted 14-12 at even strength. Expected goals : Rangers doubled up the Leafs 0.66 to 0.3 in expected goals.

: Rangers doubled up the Leafs 0.66 to 0.3 in expected goals. Special teams : The Leafs successfully killed off the one penalty kill they had.

: The Leafs successfully killed off the one penalty kill they had. Standouts : Rielly had the goal off a nice fourth line shift, and the Matthews, Marner and Ritchie line were the only ones to be above 50% in expected goals. Everyone else was... pretty bad.

: Rielly had the goal off a nice fourth line shift, and the Matthews, Marner and Ritchie line were the only ones to be above 50% in expected goals. Everyone else was... pretty bad. Heatmap:

PERIOD TWO

Campbell has also been good so far.

Campbell gets the left-pad out pic.twitter.com/La7kKTLCLl — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 19, 2021

But Captain Morgan is leading the way offensively in this one. He scores a pretty goal on the powerplay to make it 2-0 Leafs.

Poor Ray has had more excitement in between the benches than we’ve had watching the second period.

Second Period Thoughts

Shot share : A much better period all around. Leafs had a 17-12 edge in shot attempts at even strength.

: A much better period all around. Leafs had a 17-12 edge in shot attempts at even strength. Expected goals : They also had a 0.92 to 0.37 edge in expected goals at 5v5.

: They also had a 0.92 to 0.37 edge in expected goals at 5v5. Special teams : The Leafs got their second goal on the powerplay from some

: The Leafs got their second goal on the powerplay from some Standouts : The Matthews line again, the third line, and the top two defensive pairings have helped turn their underlying numbers around. Jack Campbell has also been solid.

: The Matthews line again, the third line, and the top two defensive pairings have helped turn their underlying numbers around. Jack Campbell has also been solid. Heatmap:

PERIOD THREE

Ritchie starts the period off with a good chance, where somehow the defense couldn’t catch him...

Nick Ritchie takes the puck to the net pic.twitter.com/s7w9oRywW7 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 19, 2021

Unfortunately, the Leafs spend the next few minutes hemmed in their own end despite NOT being on the penalty kill. Campbell couldn’t stop all of them, and it’s now 2-1 Leafs.

Dryden Hunt puts the Rangers on the board pic.twitter.com/XsLvWFQDwa — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 19, 2021

Trouba's shot goes through Ritchie's legs but Campbell stops it pic.twitter.com/LDqFHdoh1H — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 19, 2021

Matthews has one of the Leafs’ good chances in this period.

Matthews loads up but hits the side of the net pic.twitter.com/g4VV3Fc0ZQ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 19, 2021

Strome and Bunting have been going at it all game, and it looks like Bunting is the one who lost his cool. Actually, no the refs put both of them in the penalty box.

Bunting and Strome want to go pic.twitter.com/RSAubXMdkc — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 19, 2021

Leafs have engaged the usual late-game lead turtle mode.

Hero effort by Rielly to clear the rebound pic.twitter.com/Q6PJ3Cs2xf — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 19, 2021

Jack Campbell is saving the day.

Jack Campbell with a pad stop



Gives Morgan Rielly a tap after clearing the rebound pic.twitter.com/MbOrUDogKe — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 19, 2021

Final Thoughts