Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs: rematch on HNIC

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena

TV/Streaming: CBC, SNO, SN1, SNP, NHLN

Opponent’s Site: Pensburgh

Last time the Leafs faced the Penguins, they were hosed 7-1 on the road on HNIC. Tonight, they’re at home after having won 11 of their last 12 and seemingly in a better mental state than what was going around the team then in October. The Leafs lineup is largely the same (Mitch Marner and Nick Ritchie are back on the first line) but with the small differences of Bunting now on the fourth line and Joseph Woll as the backup.

If you want to look at the preview I wrote from that game, it was pretty dire! The team had made some big lineup changes during the Friday lose to San Jose and it was the beginning of William Nylander returning to the top line (and frankly a lot of success coming from that). But somehow we’re back at square one to try again.

Keefe confirmed that Liljegren is in tonight, Dermott is out



Coach says guys understand the team's desire to keep all seven guys engaged ... so, you may come out of the lineup even if you played well etc. — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 20, 2021

Campbell tonight, Woll tomorrow night, per Keefe #Leafs — Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) November 20, 2021

Mrazek skated this morning, the first time he has done so since suffering his latest groin injury. Keefe: "He's making progress, but it's going to take some time before he is back ready." #Leafs — Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) November 20, 2021

Forwards

Nick Ritchie - Auston Matthews - Mitchell Marner

Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše

Michael Bunting - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Scratched: Kirill Semyonov

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Goalies

Jack Campbell - confirmed starter

Joseph Woll

Them

Sidney Crosby came back this week and will be in the lineup against the Leafs, Tristan Jarry is the starter for tonight, he has

Lines via Michelle Crechiolo

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker - Jeff Carter - Kasperi Kapanen

Dominik Simon - Evan Rodrigues - Danton Heinen

Zach Aston-Reese - Teddy Blueger - Brock McGinn

Defense

Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson - John Marino

Mike Matheson - Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

Tristan Jarry - confirmed starter

Casey DeSmith