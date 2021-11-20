 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs: rematch on HNIC

Timothy Liljegren is back in the lineup

By HardevLad
New York Rangers v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 18: Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the New York Rangers during the second period at the Scotiabank Arena on November 18, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Game #19

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena
TV/Streaming: CBC, SNO, SN1, SNP, NHLN
Opponent’s Site: Pensburgh

Last time the Leafs faced the Penguins, they were hosed 7-1 on the road on HNIC. Tonight, they’re at home after having won 11 of their last 12 and seemingly in a better mental state than what was going around the team then in October. The Leafs lineup is largely the same (Mitch Marner and Nick Ritchie are back on the first line) but with the small differences of Bunting now on the fourth line and Joseph Woll as the backup.

If you want to look at the preview I wrote from that game, it was pretty dire! The team had made some big lineup changes during the Friday lose to San Jose and it was the beginning of William Nylander returning to the top line (and frankly a lot of success coming from that). But somehow we’re back at square one to try again.

Forwards

Nick Ritchie - Auston Matthews - Mitchell Marner
Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše
Michael Bunting - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
Scratched: Kirill Semyonov

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Scratched: Travis Dermott

Goalies

Jack Campbell - confirmed starter
Joseph Woll

Them

Sidney Crosby came back this week and will be in the lineup against the Leafs, Tristan Jarry is the starter for tonight, he has

Lines via Michelle Crechiolo

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Jason Zucker - Jeff Carter - Kasperi Kapanen
Dominik Simon - Evan Rodrigues - Danton Heinen
Zach Aston-Reese - Teddy Blueger - Brock McGinn

Defense

Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson - John Marino
Mike Matheson - Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

Tristan Jarry - confirmed starter
Casey DeSmith

