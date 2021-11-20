Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs: rematch on HNIC

Pittsburgh Penguins @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Game #19
7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena
TV/Streaming: CBC, SNO, SN1, SNP, NHLN
Opponent’s Site: Pensburgh
Last time the Leafs faced the Penguins, they were hosed 7-1 on the road on HNIC. Tonight, they’re at home after having won 11 of their last 12 and seemingly in a better mental state than what was going around the team then in October. The Leafs lineup is largely the same (Mitch Marner and Nick Ritchie are back on the first line) but with the small differences of Bunting now on the fourth line and Joseph Woll as the backup.
If you want to look at the preview I wrote from that game, it was pretty dire! The team had made some big lineup changes during the Friday lose to San Jose and it was the beginning of William Nylander returning to the top line (and frankly a lot of success coming from that). But somehow we’re back at square one to try again.
Keefe confirmed that Liljegren is in tonight, Dermott is out— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 20, 2021
Coach says guys understand the team's desire to keep all seven guys engaged ... so, you may come out of the lineup even if you played well etc.
Campbell tonight, Woll tomorrow night, per Keefe #Leafs— Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) November 20, 2021
Mrazek skated this morning, the first time he has done so since suffering his latest groin injury. Keefe: "He's making progress, but it's going to take some time before he is back ready." #Leafs— Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) November 20, 2021
Forwards
Nick Ritchie - Auston Matthews - Mitchell Marner
Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše
Michael Bunting - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
Scratched: Kirill Semyonov
Defense
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Goalies
Jack Campbell - confirmed starter
Joseph Woll
Them
Sidney Crosby came back this week and will be in the lineup against the Leafs, Tristan Jarry is the starter for tonight, he has
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Jason Zucker - Jeff Carter - Kasperi Kapanen
Dominik Simon - Evan Rodrigues - Danton Heinen
Zach Aston-Reese - Teddy Blueger - Brock McGinn
Defense
Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson - John Marino
Mike Matheson - Chad Ruhwedel
Goalies
Tristan Jarry - confirmed starter
Casey DeSmith
