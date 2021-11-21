Maple Leafs @ Islanders: back-to-back in a new building

7:30 p.m. ET at UBS Arena (the new one at Belmont Park)

TV/Streaming: SNO

Opponent’s Site: Pyjama Party Puppets

The Islanders have a new arena this year and broke it in with a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Calgary Flames on Saturday. They reportedly* had a pyjama party last night before playing the Leafs tonight.

*totally reported by real sources

Going to jinx the Leafs right here by saying I think the Islanders don’t get their first win in their new arena against the Leafs. Matt Martin and recently called up Richard Panik won’t score either!

Us

As far as we know there won’t be any lineup changes tonight with the notable exception of Joseph Woll getting his second career start. I mean, I personally wouldn’t mind seeing something different after the team got shutout and reward some of the better players in the game (Bunting on the fourth line, as well as Semyonov and Dermott by default).

Forwards

Nick Ritchie - Auston Matthews - Mitchell Marner

Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše

Michael Bunting - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Scratched: Kirill Semyonov

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Goalies

Jack Campbell

Joseph Woll - confirmed starter

Them

We don’t expect any lineup changes tonight, though the Islanders have six players in COVID protocol: Josh Bailey, Anders Lee, Ross Johnston, Adam Pelech, Andy Greene, Anthony Beauvillier.

Lines from last night

Forwards

Kieffer Bellows - Mat Barzal - Zach Parise

Andy Andreoff - Brock Nelson - Oliver Wahlstrom

Richard Panik - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Cal Clutterbuck

Defense

Zdeno Chara - Noah Dobson

Robin Salo - Scott Mayfield

Sebastian Aho - Grant Hutton

Scratched: Paul LaDue

Goalies

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin - projected starter