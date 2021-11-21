Maple Leafs @ Islanders: back-to-back in a new building

Toronto Maple Leafs @ New York Islanders: Game #20
7:30 p.m. ET at UBS Arena (the new one at Belmont Park)
TV/Streaming: SNO
Opponent’s Site: Pyjama Party Puppets
The Islanders have a new arena this year and broke it in with a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Calgary Flames on Saturday. They reportedly* had a pyjama party last night before playing the Leafs tonight.
*totally reported by real sources
Going to jinx the Leafs right here by saying I think the Islanders don’t get their first win in their new arena against the Leafs. Matt Martin and recently called up Richard Panik won’t score either!
Us
As far as we know there won’t be any lineup changes tonight with the notable exception of Joseph Woll getting his second career start. I mean, I personally wouldn’t mind seeing something different after the team got shutout and reward some of the better players in the game (Bunting on the fourth line, as well as Semyonov and Dermott by default).
Forwards
Nick Ritchie - Auston Matthews - Mitchell Marner
Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše
Michael Bunting - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
Scratched: Kirill Semyonov
Defense
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Goalies
Jack Campbell
Joseph Woll - confirmed starter
Them
We don’t expect any lineup changes tonight, though the Islanders have six players in COVID protocol: Josh Bailey, Anders Lee, Ross Johnston, Adam Pelech, Andy Greene, Anthony Beauvillier.
Forwards
Kieffer Bellows - Mat Barzal - Zach Parise
Andy Andreoff - Brock Nelson - Oliver Wahlstrom
Richard Panik - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri
Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Cal Clutterbuck
Defense
Zdeno Chara - Noah Dobson
Robin Salo - Scott Mayfield
Sebastian Aho - Grant Hutton
Scratched: Paul LaDue
Goalies
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin - projected starter
