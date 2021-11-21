 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Maple Leafs @ Islanders: back-to-back in a new building

the backups will battle tonight.

By HardevLad
New York Islanders v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 4: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs takes a face off against Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders during the third period at the Scotiabank Arena on January 4, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ New York Islanders: Game #20

7:30 p.m. ET at UBS Arena (the new one at Belmont Park)
TV/Streaming: SNO
The Islanders have a new arena this year and broke it in with a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Calgary Flames on Saturday. They reportedly* had a pyjama party last night before playing the Leafs tonight.

Going to jinx the Leafs right here by saying I think the Islanders don’t get their first win in their new arena against the Leafs. Matt Martin and recently called up Richard Panik won’t score either!

Us

As far as we know there won’t be any lineup changes tonight with the notable exception of Joseph Woll getting his second career start. I mean, I personally wouldn’t mind seeing something different after the team got shutout and reward some of the better players in the game (Bunting on the fourth line, as well as Semyonov and Dermott by default).

Forwards

Nick Ritchie - Auston Matthews - Mitchell Marner
Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše
Michael Bunting - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
Scratched: Kirill Semyonov

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Scratched: Travis Dermott

Goalies

Jack Campbell
Joseph Woll - confirmed starter

Them

We don’t expect any lineup changes tonight, though the Islanders have six players in COVID protocol: Josh Bailey, Anders Lee, Ross Johnston, Adam Pelech, Andy Greene, Anthony Beauvillier.

Lines from last night

Forwards

Kieffer Bellows - Mat Barzal - Zach Parise
Andy Andreoff - Brock Nelson - Oliver Wahlstrom
Richard Panik - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri
Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Cal Clutterbuck

Defense

Zdeno Chara - Noah Dobson
Robin Salo - Scott Mayfield
Sebastian Aho - Grant Hutton
Scratched: Paul LaDue

Goalies

Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin - projected starter

