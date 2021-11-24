 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Maple Leafs @ Kings: former players abound, which will play?

And thankfully it’s still called STAPLES Center.

By HardevLad
/ new
Los Angeles Kings v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 8: Jason Spezza #19 of the Toronto Maple Leafs passes on some advice to young teammate Rasmus Sandin #38 during a timeout against the Los Angeles Kings in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on November 8, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Kings defeated the Maple Leafs 5-1.
Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Los Angeles Kings: Game #21

10:00 p.m. ET at STAPLES Center
TV/Streaming: SNO, TNT
Opponent’s Site: Jewels From The Crown

Unlike Sunday night’s game, this is a real pyjama party as the Leafs get set to play the LA Kings at 10pm ET, which is really 11pm ET if you think about what life would be like on standard time and why it’s so dark when I come home from school at five. Anyway, enough about me.

The Leafs have packed up and have travelled to the west coast this week for three dates with the California teams. The Kings tonight, the San Jose Sharks on Friday, no one on Saturday, and the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Couldn’t be a more awkward schedule, but you do you, NHL.

Us

In terms of the roster, the Leafs swapped Joey Anderson for Kyle Clifford before flying out. While Anderson does have a brother on the Kings, Clifford did spend 10 seasons with the Kings. It’s not expected he will be in the lineup tonight, judging on the lines at practice yesterday, but he will be around.

On the goalie situation, Jack Campbell will face his old team and will probably get two out of the next three starts, but the third might go to rookie goalie Joseph Woll at some point. Petr Mrázek is on the trip with the team and training, though his timeline for return is yet unknown.

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitchell Marner
Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Nick Ritchie - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše
Pierre Engvall - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
Scratched: Kyle Clifford, Kirill Semyonov

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Scratched: Travis Dermott

Goalies

Jack Campbell - confirmed starter
Joseph Woll

Them

For as many former Kings the Leafs have, the Kings have a fair few former Leafs. Along with Trevor Moore and Carl Grundström on the third line, defenseman Sean Durzi is expected to make his NHL debut on the second pairing and second power play unit. The 23-year-old former second round pick has played two full seasons in the AHL scoring at a modest rate, but has 16 points in 13 games, 10 of those points not on the power play.

Forwards

Viktor Arvidsson - Anže Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Alex Iafallo - Phillip Danault - Dustin Brown
Trevor Moore - Lias Andersson - Carl Grundström
Brendan Lemieux - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev

Defense

Alexander Edler - Matt Roy
Olli Määttä - Sean Durzi
Tobias Björnfot - Mikey Anderson

Goalies

Jonathan Quick
Cal Petersen

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...