Sunday FTB: Your usual weekend prospect update

I like taking the Sunday FTBs so I can give a quick update all the prospects that had been playing through the week, but especially on Fridays and Saturdays. So here we go again!

The AHL:

The Marlies played Friday and Saturday, getting blown out on Friday and eking out an overtime win on Saturday.

Josh Ho-Sang:

Missed the Friday game due to illness.

Returned Saturday to score his team-leading 9th goal of the season.

Season stats: 9 goals, 4 assists in 14 games.

Alex Steeves:

Played both Friday and Saturday, he’s become one of the best Marlies prospects.

Had an assist on the Marlies’ only goal on Friday, then added a goal and an assist on Saturday including the overtime winner.

Season stats: 7 goals, 5 assists in 11 games.

Alex Steeves grabs his own rebound and finds the back of the net for an OT win for the @TorontoMarlies. pic.twitter.com/mdizgjG2Mh — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 28, 2021

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev:

Played both Friday and Saturday.

Had a goal on Saturday and five shots.

Season stats: 4 goals and 8 assists in 16 games.

Joey Anderson:

Played both Friday and Saturday.

Had the only goal on Friday, and one assist on Saturday.

Season stats: 2 goals, 4 assists in 13 games.

Mikhail Abramov:

Played both Friday and Saturday.

He had no points in either game, and while his shooting percentage is very low Abramov’s season has been disappointing despite the opportunities he’s been given. He seems to not have adjusted to the speed and physicality in the AHL yet, as his space is taken away much quicker.

Season stats: 1 goal, 4 assists in 16 games.

Keith Petruzzelli:

Played Saturday for his first AHL game, after getting called up from the ECHL to replace the injured Källgren and Woll being called up to the NHL.

Stopped 30 of 33 shots for the overtime win in his first AHL start.

Season stats: .952 sv% in 5 ECHL games; .909 sv% in his one AHL game.

Keith Petruzzelli makes a big save early in his first #Marlies start. pic.twitter.com/koZQAIZUDU — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) November 27, 2021

Erik Källgren:

Still injured since November 18th, not expected back that soon.

Which is a shame because he had been doing very well.

Season stats: .924 sv% in 8 games in the ECHL.

Ian Scott:

Still injured since the pre-season, but he’s been hanging around the team again and it sounds like he might start practicing again soon.

Major Junior — OHL, QMJHL and USHL:

Ty Voit:

Played 1C both Friday and Saturday.

Had an assist in Friday’s game, a 6-3 loss to Flint; then had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win on Saturday.

Season stats: 7 goals, 16 assists in 17 games; he has at least one point in all but one game this season even as he’s transitioned from the wing to acting as their first line center playing all situations (PP, PK, late lead, late comeback, etc).

Leafs prospect Ty Voit scores from the high slot. pic.twitter.com/g5wg0YcJ8S — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) November 28, 2021

Braeden Kressler:

Has missed the last three games Flint has played due to an apparent injury.

Had been playing as Flint’s 1C and used in all situations (PP, PK).

Season stats: 3 goals, 5 assists in 14 games.

William Villeneuve:

Played both Thursday and Saturday.

Had 3 points on Thursday and another 2 points on Saturday, as part of a three game streak. In fact, he has 16 points in his last 12 games.

Season stats: 2 goals, 15 assists in 20 games.

#LeafsForever prospect William Villeneuve had a big night in Saint John’s 9-2 victory over Rouyn-Noranda, picking up a goal and two assists. He has 11 points in his last six games. pic.twitter.com/oTiGLedObl — Nick Richard (@_NickRichard) November 26, 2021

Joe Miller:

Played on Friday and will again on Sunday.

Had two goals on Friday, and is on a 7 game point streak where he has 15 points in that span.

Season stats: 8 goals, 15 assists in 20 games.

NCAA — Minnesota, St. Cloud, Harvard and UConn:

Matthew Knies:

Played both Friday and Saturday.

Had an assist in Minnesota’s 5-1 win on Friday, but was held without a point in their 3-2 loss on Saturday.

Season stats: 7 goals, 8 assists in 16 games.

Mike Koster:

Played both Friday and Saturday.

Had an assist in Minnesota’s 5-1 win on Friday, but was without a point on Saturday.

Season stats: 1 goal, 3 assists in 13 games.

Veeti Miettinen:

St. Cloud had the week off, after being upset in two straight games the prior weekend.

Has had a disappointing season even outside his points, he just hasn’t looked as consistently dangerous as he did last year.

Season stats: 3 goals, 5 assists in 14 games.

Nick Abruzzese:

Played both Wednesday and Friday.

Had a goal and three assists on Wednesday, but was without a point on Friday.

Season stats: 2 goals, 10 assists in 12 games.

Ryan Tverberg:

Played on Saturday,

Was held without a point in a 6-1 win for UConn.

Season stats: 9 goals, 7 assists in 13 games.

Europe — Liiga, SHL, KHL:

Topi Niemela:

Played both Friday and Saturday.

Had no points on Friday, but had two assists on Saturday.

Season stats: 5 goals, 17 assists in 25 games, tied for fourth for total points in the Liiga.

Axel Rindell:

Played both Friday and Saturday.

Was held pointless on Friday, but had one assist on Saturday.

Season stats: 1 goal, 13 assists in 23 games.

Roni Hirvonen:

Played both Friday and Saturday.

Had one assist for HIFK on Friday, but was held pointless on Saturday.

Season stats: 4 goals, 7 assists in 24 games.

Mikko Kokkonen:

Played on Wednesday, but was not in the lineup on Saturday.

Was held pointless on Wednesday.

Season stats: 0 goals, 6 assists in 23 games.

Kalle Loponen:

Played on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Had one assist on Saturday.

Season stats: 1 goal, 3 assists in 27 games.

Pontus Holmberg:

Played in one Champions League game on Tuesday, then in two SHL games on Thursday and Saturday.

Had one assist on Tuesday, one assist on Thursday, and two assists on Saturday.

Season stats: 6 goals, 12 assists in 22 SHL games; 1 goal and 3 assists in 8 Champions League games.

Rodion Amirov:

Has missed most of this season due to either one long injury, or two unrelated injuries with one game back. He hasn’t played at all since September 29th.

Has been practicing with his team again, so he may be returning soon.

Season stats: 1 assist in 3 games.

Dmitri Ovchinnikov:

Has been in the lineup but had no ice time in either of Sibir’s games this week.

It’s been disappointing that after having a stretch where he had 5 to 10 minutes per night, he’s back to not getting any ice time at all.

Season stats: 1 goal, 2 assists in 14 KHL games.

Vyacheslav Peksa:

Played back to back games on Wednesday and Thursday in the MHL.

Stopped 29 of 31 in a shootout win on Wednesday, then 27 of 29 shots in a 6-2 win on Thursday.

Season stats: .939 sv% in 26 MHL games.

Artur Akhtyamov:

Played Wednesday in the VHL.

Stopped 27 of 29 shots for the win, his second good game in a row on a struggle of a season so far.

Season stats: .896 sv% in 21 games in the VHL.

LEAFS LINKS

21 Takes on the first quarter of the Leafs season | by TLN

Having a set line was holding Alex Kerfoot back. Kerfoot seems to excel as being a fixer, bouncing around the second and third lines filling in roles as needed. If the Leafs want to get Spezza out there against tougher competition, Kerfoot has been a good player to have ride shotgun for him in those situations as well. He’s been a winger, he’s been a center, and most importantly he’s added offense back into his game after relying on low event play as his calling card throughout last season.

Defensive woes continue, Toronto Marlies concede five in loss to Cleveland | by MLHS

Alex Steeves led the Marlies with six shots on goal. His primary assist on the lone Toronto goal was his 10th point (6-4-10) in as many games.

Mirtle: The Maple Leafs get their quarter-season report cards — and they’re on the honour roll | by The Athletic

Jack Campbell: A+

He has been, in short, the best goalie in the NHL so far this season and the Leafs MVP. Campbell is 11-4-1 with a ridiculous .943 save percentage, picking up from where he left off during his dream run through the regular season last year. Goaltending was somewhat of a question mark coming into this season. It’s certainly not anymore. Time to get this man signed.

AROUND THE HOCKEY WORLD

Islanders games postponed at least through Nov. 30 | by TSN

The NHL has postponed the New York Islanders’ games at least through Tuesday as the team deals with a growing number of players in COVID-19 protocol. The NHL said in a release that an eighth Islanders player entered the league’s protocol on Saturday morning, joining a list that includes captain Anders Lee and top scorer Josh Bailey.

The big news of the day concerned all the rumours around what’s may soon happen with the Montreal Canadiens’ front office situation. There are a few links/tweets to share on it, starting with perhaps the best roundup of all known information and rumours from the Saturday HNIC broadcast.

(Video) 32 Thoughts: Major changes coming to Canadiens front office | by Sportsnet

And here’s all the insider tweets:

Very intriguing situation in Montreal. We know Scott Mellanby is out. He resigned. We know there’s interest in Jeff Gorton. Geoff Molson is running point on this and it’s believed, Gorton is targeted for a very substantial hockey operations position. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 28, 2021

Hearing that Scott Mellanby had extensive talks with Habs owner Geoff Molson at first about becoming GM, then that changed to perhaps becoming president of hockey operations. But he was told yesterday he was out of the running. So he resigned today. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 28, 2021

With the #habs front office in a state of turmoil, there's a widely held expectation inside the industry that the organization will pursue a French GM when it comes time to replace Marc Bergevin. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 28, 2021

Lemieux is gonna hear from the DOPS about this...