Maple Leafs @ Ducks Preview: Quack

Jason Spezza plays game #1200.

By HardevLad
Anaheim Ducks v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 7: Ondrej Kase #25 of the Anaheim Ducks gets hit hard by Kyle Clifford #73 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on February 7, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Ducks 5-4 in overtime.
Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Anaheim Ducks: Game #23

8:00 p.m. ET at Honda Center
TV/Streaming: TSN 4

The Leafs get set to close out their California road trip with a sweep as they get set to face the not mighty Ducks at 5pm PST. There are a few big stories heading into the game. First up, Jason Spezza gets set to play his 1200th career game. Former Duck Ondřej Kaše will not play as he’s still suffering from that upper body injury. And Kyle Clifford will make his Leafs debut Reloaded tonight along with Dermott in for Liljegren as Keefe calls for “fresh legs.”

Jason Spezza

Ondřej Kaše

Kaše played four seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, including a 20-goal season in 2018. After getting bounced through Boston, he’s here in Toronto with his best buddy David Kämpf having the hottest start to a season in his career. Unfortunately, he has to miss his second game with an upper body injury. It says a lot that he’s willing to miss this important game for him in order to get properly healthy and not rush. Keefe has said during the week that he probably could go, but they want to make sure he’s taken care of first.

Clifford the Big Red Dog and Travis Der-mutt

Clifford will be making his season debut on the fourth line with Spezza and Engvall, while Dermott skates alongside Sandin on the third pair.

Us

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitchell Marner
Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Nick Ritchie - David Kämpf - Wayne Simmonds
Kyle Clifford - Pierre Engvall - Jason Spezza
Injured: Ondřej Kaše
Scratched: Kirill Semyonov

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Travis Dermott
Scratched: Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Jack Campbell - confirmed starter
Joseph Woll

Them

The Ducks are third in the Pacific Division at the moment, 11th in the NHL after 21 games, and come in having won seven of their last 10 games. They are ever-so-slightly on the fun side of the hockey spectrum, but very solidly average.

Their strength this season comes from having the fourth best goaltending save percentage in the league and sixth best shooting percentage. The Leafs are second and 24th in those categories now, for the record. The shooting percentage is coming up for the Buds, who were right at the bottom of the league a few weeks ago.

The Ducks have a very hot power play right now, as they are behind only Edmonton in goals rate and shooting percentage. That said, they are closer to 21st in the league in GF/60 on the power play than they are to the Oilers.

Forwards

Adam Henrique - Ryan Getzlaf - Troy Terry
Sonny Milano - Trevor Zegras - Rickard Rakell
Sam Steel - Isac Lundestrom - Jakob Silfverberg
Nicolas Deslauriers - Derek Grant - Sam Carrick

Defense

Hampus Lindholm - Jamie Drysdale
Cam Fowler - Josh Manson
Josh Mahura - Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

John Gibson - confirmed starter
Anthony Stolarz

