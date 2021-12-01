Kirill Semyonov on unconditional waivers for contract termination

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reported today that forward Kirill Semyonov is on unconditional waivers, as a prelude to the termination of his contract.

Semyonov came to North America in anticipation of playing NHL games; he has a European Assignment Clause in his soon-to-be-terminated contract. Despite this, he played nine games for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies and played well, putting up nine points in nine games.

Semyonov got into three games for the Leafs, but didn’t make much of a mark with the big club, producing zero points and being on for three goals against, one for. With the recent reacquisition of Kyle Clifford and the imminent return of Ilya Mikheyev, Semyonov’s chances of playing NHL time dwindled, and it looks like he’s decided it’s time to go home. His NHL career is likely finished, at a whopping 30 minutes of total ice-time, but he was a quality KHL forward before and likely will be again. There’s unconfirmed chatter about this already:

Best of luck, Kirill.