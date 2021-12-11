FTB: Joey Anderson scores hat trick three different ways for Marlies

Joey Anderson scored what has been described as a Mario Lemieux Hat Trick last night in a Toronto Marlies win over the Springfield Falcons. What is a Mario Lemieux Hat Trick? Unofficially, it’s when you can score a power play goal, shorthanded goal, and even strength goal all in the same game. And that’s exactly what Joey Anderson did.

First the shorty, probably his best goal of the night came off a great move by Brett Seney.

Next, he got the power play goal out of the way. Joey Duszak floated a shot through the slot for Anderson to tip, which he did. This ended up being the game-winning goal. Josh Ho-Sang got the secondary assist.

And the even strength goal to tie it all together. Only three minutes (and an intermission) after his second goal, Anderson banged home the rebound from a Antti Suomela shot from the slot. Jack Kopacka was the one behind the net who gave Suomela that great pass.

His first career AHL hat trick



Have a night, Joey Anderson #MarliesLive pic.twitter.com/dDGxWnDhCM — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) December 11, 2021

This hat trick isn’t rare, you tend to see someone in the NHL or other leagues scoring them about once a year. Carter Verhaeghe scored one last year!

