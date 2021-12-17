Jason Spezza’s suspension reduced to 4 games

Gary Bettman reduces #Leafs Jason Spezza’s suspension from 6 to 4 games. He is now eligible to return for Toronto’s next game against Vancouver on Saturday. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 17, 2021

Jason Spezza was assessed a six-game suspension for a retaliation hit on Neal Pionk in the Jets win over the Leafs on December 5. Because of the postponed game vs Calgary on Thursday, this weekend’s Leafs games would have been game five and game six of the suspension.

Jason Spezza is now eligible to play in both.