Jason Spezza’s suspension reduced to 4 games

This isn’t just a salary issue, because of the postponed game, it actually works out to only four games missed for Spezza.

By KatyaKnappe
Toronto Maple Leafs v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Jason Spezza was assessed a six-game suspension for a retaliation hit on Neal Pionk in the Jets win over the Leafs on December 5. Because of the postponed game vs Calgary on Thursday, this weekend’s Leafs games would have been game five and game six of the suspension.

Jason Spezza is now eligible to play in both.

