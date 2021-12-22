FTB: NHL desperate to keep their Winter Classic and All-Star Game

The NHL had every reason to shut down the season in some form or another — and they basically did with over four dozen games postponed in this month alone — but they’ve very seriously tried to keep January 1st and early February alive through postponements.

Nothing definitive, but several team executives seem pretty confident the NHL All-Star game will still happen in Vegas. Multiple people said, “follow the money” on that, especially with league losing more potential gate revenue in Canada — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) December 21, 2021

The Winter Classic is set to be played on New Year’s Day and has always been vital to ticket revenues, even though the TV product is usually pretty bad. The All-Star Weekend is set to be in Vegas this year from February 3rd to 6th, just before their Olympic break from the 7th to 22nd. Again, the All-Star events appear to be interesting live, but make you fall asleep on TV. Maybe it’s just me, do people like the ASG?

Whether or not it’s the safe thing to do for the teams or their fans, the league wants full houses for their two marquee events.

Question. Do you like the Winter Classic? ASG? And I’m talking about the TV product because that’s how pretty much all of us are going to consume it in 2022.

Various Leafs and Branches

It’s almost time for the 2022 WJC | by: Katya

Toronto announce more positive cases, up to 11 players and 6 staff in COVID protocol | by: Hardev

5 European Free Agent Forwards the Leafs should sign in 2022 | by: The Leafs Nation

Flames “Pulling the Plug” on Arena Deal per Calgary Mayor | by: Matchsticks and Gasoline

Further to the most recent link, here is the tweet thread by Calgary’s Mayor, Jyoti Gondek. It outlines all of the city’s spending and investments, why the number increased (by 1.5%) for both sides, and that the Flames are throwing a fit over it.

1/6 Today, I spoke with Murray Edwards, primary shareholder of Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corp (CSEC), about the future of the Event Centre project.



He informed me of the Flames intention to pull the plug on the Event Centre deal.



Why? Here’s what I know: — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) December 22, 2021

Check out Artur Akhtyamov for a second time this week making some unorthodox saves!

neat little save by Leafs prospect Artur Akhtyamov in the VHL this week pic.twitter.com/xck5sjWPVo — mitch marney (@marnylandersen) December 21, 2021

Hours before their game against the Golden Knights, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper tested positive for COVID-19. He was the only positive case and the game went on (Tampa won 4-3 in a comeback fashion). This was the last game before the Christmas break.

Jon Cooper has entered COVID protocol. Derek Lalonde will run forward lines tonight @TBLightning — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) December 22, 2021

And finally, a hockey fight for the ages! You have to see this.