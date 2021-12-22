 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FTB: NHL desperate to keep their Winter Classic and All-Star Game

And a hockey fight for the ages

By HardevLad
2014 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic - Toronto Maple Leafs v Detroit Red Wings
TORONTO , ON - JANUARY 1: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman walks towards the ice surface before action between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings during NHL game action during the 2014 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic January 1, 2014 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Photo by Graig Abel/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL had every reason to shut down the season in some form or another — and they basically did with over four dozen games postponed in this month alone — but they’ve very seriously tried to keep January 1st and early February alive through postponements.

The Winter Classic is set to be played on New Year’s Day and has always been vital to ticket revenues, even though the TV product is usually pretty bad. The All-Star Weekend is set to be in Vegas this year from February 3rd to 6th, just before their Olympic break from the 7th to 22nd. Again, the All-Star events appear to be interesting live, but make you fall asleep on TV. Maybe it’s just me, do people like the ASG?

Whether or not it’s the safe thing to do for the teams or their fans, the league wants full houses for their two marquee events.

Question. Do you like the Winter Classic? ASG? And I’m talking about the TV product because that’s how pretty much all of us are going to consume it in 2022.

