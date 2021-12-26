Maple Leafs practice report: 16 skaters pass the test

In what reads like a practice for a preseason game, the Maple Leafs drew heavily on the Marlies for (not) enough players to put together some lines.

We have lines!#Leafs lines at practice Dec. 26/21



Bunting-Matthews-Marner

Ritchie-Tavares-Kase

Clifford-Engvall-Anderson

Seney-Steeves



Kral-Liljegren

Dahlstrom-Holl

Biega



Woll

Scott — David Alter (@dalter) December 26, 2021

The good news is that John Tavares is back from Covid protocol. No one else has returned yet from this list:

The complete #Leafs COVID protocol list. Fourteen players, three coaching staff members and four additional staff members. First cases confirmed nine days ago, so it’s possible we see some guys come off the list. pic.twitter.com/nTHMCTIwIF — David Alter (@dalter) December 26, 2021

Dean Chynoweth and Manny Malhotra ran the practice.

With no one officially recalled from the Marlies, the assumption is that the Leafs are using the new Taxi Squad rules already. This has yet to be formally announced, but Elliott Friedman had the news earlier today:

TAXI SQUADS: These are in-place until the All-Star Break, for now. Teams don’t have to use them; maximum of six players; no one can be on it more than 20 days. There are some eligibility requirements. You can’t be on it if you’re on an NHL roster as of Dec. 22 (with the exception of emergency recall); are waiver-exempt; were on the NHL roster for at least 75 per cent of the regular-season days or played in 16 of a team’s last 20 games through Dec. 22 (goalies who dressed but did not play is counted as having “played”). Taxi squad players can practice and travel with the NHL team. Compensation is AHL-level pay with a stipend of $500 (US) each day they are on it.

The more important rule for the potentially soon to be cap-strapped Leafs (Mitch Marner was at practice) is the emergency recall rule changes:

NHL Revised Emergency Exception Rules:



-Emergency Exception ($0 Cap Hit) now eligible for Cap hits <= $1M (up from $850K).

-If short 12F/6D due to COVID, can recall w/out playing short 1 game

-If short 2 G's for any reason, can recall w/out playing shorthttps://t.co/UPhgDtSdsc — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) December 26, 2021

Kyle Dubas is set to update the media later this afternoon, so we’ll update this post with the highlights.