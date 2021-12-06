 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fines hearings and possible suspensions after last night’s game

Wayne Simmonds is fined the maximum for his salary level.

Toronto Maple Leafs v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

After the zoo-like festival of emotion as the Leafs took on the Jets, the results are starting to come in:

Simmonds offence initially led to a two-minute penalty plus a ten minute misconduct. When he came back from sitting for 10, he ended up in fight that got called roughing. He could likely have been fined for that event too, if the NHL was in a mood to make a point.

The incident that set this all off, of course, was Neal Pionk’s hit on Rasmus Sandin. For that:

But, there’s more. Jason Spezza retaliated with a hit on Pionk, and he’s also getting a hearing.

By offering Spezza an “in-person” hearing, this allows the NHL to give him more than five games as a suspension. They are not required to give more than five, however, so the door is still open for an even-up between him and Pionk.

No word at this time on how Sandin is faring or how many games he will miss.

This was fine, though:

