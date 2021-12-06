Fines hearings and possible suspensions after last night’s game

After the zoo-like festival of emotion as the Leafs took on the Jets, the results are starting to come in:

Toronto’s Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2,250, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Winnipeg’s Jansen Harkins. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 6, 2021

Simmonds offence initially led to a two-minute penalty plus a ten minute misconduct. When he came back from sitting for 10, he ended up in fight that got called roughing. He could likely have been fined for that event too, if the NHL was in a mood to make a point.

The incident that set this all off, of course, was Neal Pionk’s hit on Rasmus Sandin. For that:

Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk will have a hearing today for Kneeing Toronto’s Rasmus Sandin. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 6, 2021

But, there’s more. Jason Spezza retaliated with a hit on Pionk, and he’s also getting a hearing.

Toronto’s Jason Spezza has been offered an in-person hearing via Zoom for Kneeing Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 6, 2021

Toronto’s Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing via Zoom tomorrow afternoon for Kneeing Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 6, 2021

By offering Spezza an “in-person” hearing, this allows the NHL to give him more than five games as a suspension. They are not required to give more than five, however, so the door is still open for an even-up between him and Pionk.

Rasmus Sandin is down.



Goes knee-on-knee with Neal Pionk pic.twitter.com/Nh1wVXSb9Y — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 6, 2021

Jason Spezza is an avenger



Goes right for Pionk pic.twitter.com/95v2TID9UE — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 6, 2021

No word at this time on how Sandin is faring or how many games he will miss.

This was fine, though: