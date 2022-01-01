Game 31 Recap: Maple Leafs hit em with the 6

New year, new winning streak? GO LEAFS GO!

PERIOD ONE

Leafs start the game drawing an early penalty and go to the powerplay. The best thing I can say about it is that they didn’t get scored on.

Leafs get another powerplay a few minutes later, but it went pretty much the same as the first one.

Grade A opportunity for Jason Spezza



Bunting has looked good early in this game pic.twitter.com/TQrYRubOoJ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 2, 2022

It’s looked like sloppy hockey all around. You’d almost think they hadn’t played or practiced much in a while and a bunch of them just came off COVID protocol! Spezza’s been good though.

It's Jason - and he's still vintage - Spezza pic.twitter.com/lb3Ntn17kk — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 2, 2022

Leafs have something like a 10-1 lead in shots on goal, but now they’re going to the penalty kill. Figures.

FIGURES THAT JUSTIN HOLL WOULD SCORE THE SHORT HANDED GOAL OFF A BEAUTY ASSIST BY DAVID KAMPF JUST LIKE WE ALL EXPECTED! 1-0 LEAFS!

JUSTIN HOLL



SHORTHANDED GOAL pic.twitter.com/kD3c0tZgWK — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 2, 2022

AND ILYA MIKHEYEV SCORED ANOTHER RIGHT AFTER IN HIS FIRST GAME OF THE YEAR! 2-0 LEAFS!

Jack was clearly bored for most of the period, to have this little adventure...

Close call for Jack Campbell but it stays out pic.twitter.com/z6pzsUpfXd — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 2, 2022

First Period Thoughts

Shot share : Leafs held a 12-6 advantage in shot attempts at even strength, which is good but...

: Leafs held a 12-6 advantage in shot attempts at even strength, which is good but... Expected goals share : They actually were behind in expected goal share, with only 44%. The shots they took at 5v5 was not good quality, while they gave up some dangerous chances at the end of the period. I don’t really want to overstate it though, since it was a pretty boring period at evens.

: They actually were behind in expected goal share, with only 44%. The shots they took at 5v5 was not good quality, while they gave up some dangerous chances at the end of the period. I don’t really want to overstate it though, since it was a pretty boring period at evens. Special teams : They had two pretty dull powerplays, but scored two short handed goals on their one penalty kill. So... good special teams I guess?

: They had two pretty dull powerplays, but scored two short handed goals on their one penalty kill. So... good special teams I guess? Standouts : Mikheyev has taken a lot of their poor quality shots, but hey he actually scored on one of his breakaways!

: Mikheyev has taken a lot of their poor quality shots, but hey he actually scored on one of his breakaways! Heatmap:

PERIOD TWO

Leafs starting the second period off stronger, getting this great chance and going back to the powerplay early.

Marner nearly set up Tavares for a tap-in



Murray got a piece of it pic.twitter.com/2VIxseoKAC — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 2, 2022

The powerplay turns into a bit of pond hockey though... the Leafs give up a 2 on 1, which turns into a 4 on 2 the other way, which turns back into a 3 on 2 for the Sens after that where they hit the post, which turned into a 3 on 2 for the Leafs after THAT.

Marner trying to make a play despite the chaos pic.twitter.com/fbdQ8c3RkA — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 2, 2022

TJ BRODIE WRAPAROUND BACKHAND GOAL JUST LIKE WE ALL EXPECTED! 3-0 LEAFS!

Mikheyev has been pretty noticeable. Not always high quality, but his speed is always fun.

Mikheyev using his speed defensively pic.twitter.com/2IaUe2d6ve — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 2, 2022

TJ Brodie has been scoring points and denying goals all game. MVP!

T.J. Brodie getting assists, scoring goals and playing goaltender pic.twitter.com/RoGn4kiZgE — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 2, 2022

Late in the period, the Leafs somehow had a 2 on 1 led by TJ Brodie and Travis Dermott?? What a weird game.

Brodie and Dermott on a two-on-one



It's 2022 pic.twitter.com/OlXwRbEUK2 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 2, 2022

Second Period Thoughts

Shot share : Leafs had a stronger period. They were less sloppy, offensively anyway, and led the Sens 20-8 in shot attempts at evens. But this time...

: Leafs had a stronger period. They were less sloppy, offensively anyway, and led the Sens 20-8 in shot attempts at evens. But this time... Expected goals share : They had better quality for it too, with 54% of the expected goal share. Now, that still tells you that defensively they weren’t giving up many shots but what they DID give up was more dangerous. They’re out shooting them 32-14 for the whole game but have just a narrow 50.62% edge in expected goals.

: They had better quality for it too, with 54% of the expected goal share. Now, that still tells you that defensively they weren’t giving up many shots but what they DID give up was more dangerous. They’re out shooting them 32-14 for the whole game but have just a narrow 50.62% edge in expected goals. Special teams : Powerplay still looks rusty and meh. Penalty kill is alright.

: Powerplay still looks rusty and meh. Penalty kill is alright. Standouts : So TJ Brodie this game has denied a goal, denied a high quality chance, contributed three points, and had some nice stretch passes too. He’s already like a net +6 in goal differential between his offense and defense through two periods.

: So TJ Brodie this game has denied a goal, denied a high quality chance, contributed three points, and had some nice stretch passes too. He’s already like a net +6 in goal differential between his offense and defense through two periods. Heatmap:

PERIOD THREE

Leafs choosing to start the third period... less good.

The Leafs having their top line reunited with Bunting - Matthews - Marner is a reminder of how fun they’ve been.

Bunting denied off the passing play pic.twitter.com/jaDGXh1aIB — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 2, 2022

Lowkey, David Kampf has been a fun addition too. Just in a less obviously fun way.

David Kampf used Strength pic.twitter.com/2nllhvZkNi — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 2, 2022

Leafs are in the standard turtle-mode with a 3-0 lead in the third period. Ottawa is catching up in shot attempts, but now the Leafs are taking advantage of their chances with better quality.

AND WEE WILLY NYLANDER SCORES OFF A BEAUTIFUL BREAKAWAY PASS! Great pass by Dermott, great finish by Willy.

LEAFS GET A POWERPLAY RIGHT AFTER AND ILYA MIKHEYEV SCORED OFF A REBOUND TOP CORNER SNIPE! Okay yeah Murray was also kinda completely out of the net but whatever. 5-0 Leafs!

ILYA MIKHEYEV



THE COBRA STRIKES TWICE pic.twitter.com/53qPRto4e9 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 2, 2022

WILLIAM NYLANDER SCORES AGAIN WITH A BLAST THROUGH TRAFFIC! THEY’RE RUNNING AWAY WITH IT 6-0!

Final Thoughts