Maple Leafs @ Rangers: it’s Sandin and Liljegren time!

7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden

TV/Streaming: SN, TNT

Opponent’s Site: Blueshirt Banter

Jake Muzzin has a concussion after a hit he took in Saturday’s game against St. Louis. We have a post delving into the whole situation and extending into what exactly the NHL concussion spotters actually do here. As a result of this indefinite injury, it’s time for Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren to team up on the Leafs’ second pair. Justin Holl is still in COVID protocol and Sheldon Keefe has pretty much decided he doesn’t want Travis Dermott above the third pair.

This will be a test for the two young Swedish defensemen, who have 101 career NHL games between them — 106 if you include Sandin’s five playoff games. Independently, Sandin and Liljegren have both looks pretty good in the top four. Sandin often with TJ Brodie and Liljegren with Muzzin. Now, they only have each other.

I’ve written a lot about Sandin and Liljegren in the AHL, as a pair, and as separate defensemen. I had a long-standing belief that in the AHL they should be separated because Liljegren always looked like the shy younger brother at his popular brother’s party. Liljegren wouldn’t play the puck as much or be as creative. He would sit back and let Sandin do those things. It was very different from him on his own. You want players to show everything they have in the AHL.

However in the NHL, Sandin won’t be able to dominate the puck as much as he did in the AHL, I think that’s fairly reasonable to say. Sandin is going to have to rely on Liljegren to do more of the work, and I think that’s going to help them both with and without the puck in transition and in the offensive zone. I do worry about how they’re going to hold up in the defensive zone, especially if they get stuck with Artemi Panarin, but I guess this is the test.

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Kyle Clifford - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

OUT: Ondřej Kaše (COVID), Nick Ritchie (scratched)

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Travis Dermott - Alex Biega

OUT: Jake Muzzin (injured), Justin Holl (COVID)

Goalies

Jack Campbell - confirmed starter

Petr Mrázek

Elsewhere in the lineup, it’s good to see Clifford back in the lineup after he missed the third period blocking a shot with either his face or his chest. Alex Biega returns to the lineup on the third pair, and Campbell is the starter.

Rangers Lineup

Forwards

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Filip Chytil

Dryden Hunt - Barclay Goodrow - Julien Gauthier

Greg McKegg - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves

OUT: Alexis Lafreniere (COVID), Morgan Barron (scratched)

Defense

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Patrik Nemeth - Braden Schneider

OUT: Libor Hajek (scratched), Jarred Tinordi (scratched)

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin - projected starter

Alexandar Georgiev

I had to do a double take when I saw Panarin on the second line, but you do you, Gerard Gallant. Greg McKegg is the only former Leaf in case you’re thinking of revenge goals (unless some of you count Georgiev because of how much y’all talk about him), but I’m personally more worried about Panarin. In fact, Chris Kreider leads the team in goals with 24 (12 on the power play) and Zibanejad has 14 (seven on the power play). The Rangers have the 10th best power play and third best penalty kill heading into tonight. The Leafs are second and seventh, by the way.

Igor Shesterkin is the goalie for the Rangers, who’s been driving their season with a league-leading .939 save percentage, meaning: if the Leafs want to score their average 3.39 goals per game tonight, they’ll need to take 55 shots on Shesterkin to get it done on volume. Or if Auston Matthews could score a couple goals on national TV in both countries, that would be great!