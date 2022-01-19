Postponed Leafs games have now been rescheduled

During the December outbreak, the Toronto Maple Leafs had 10 games (five home, five away) postponed for later dates. Those dates have now been announced. In the original schedule, the Leafs had five games scheduled in February as part of their Olympic break, but that is now gone and replaced with a shorter All-Star Break.

This nice graphic from the Leafs outlines the new schedule, including the seven new games in February, one game on January 31st against New Jersey, a previously rescheduled game against NYI on April 17th, and a final game on April 26th against Detroit.

Additional changes include:



Monday, January 31 is now NJD @ TOR (7:30PM ET)

Tuesday, April 26 is now DET @ TOR (7:30 PM ET) — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 19, 2022

As you can see, that’s a lot of games in not a lot of days, including a three game Western Canada plus Seattle road trip, but you will be happy to know the game in Vancouver is still scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday, as it should be!

The Leafs also have a Family day tilt against the Habs on February 21st.

There are no Wednesday or Friday games for the whole month. Adjust your calendars!