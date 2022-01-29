Saturday FTB: Leafs head to Detroit

The News

The Players’ Association of the PHF (formerly the NWHL) fired their executive director less than one month after hiring her and announced this late on a Friday. Their Twitter account pinned Tweet is an RT of the person they fired promoting a charity.

A statement from the members of the Players’ Association on the recent leadership change. We are looking forward to the future. pic.twitter.com/o9yMAMhRWf — Players’ Association of the PHF (@nwhlpa) January 29, 2022

Everyone is left to parse out rumour and innuendo and figure out what this means:

My work and advocacy at the PA was always to advocate on behalf of the players with their best interests at heart. I was never told by players that any of the appearances, interviews, or conversations I had w/ anyone were not what the players wanted until Jan. 27th. — Esq. - (@YourPotential4) January 29, 2022

The dream of a professional, in all senses of the word, women’s league goes unfilled another day.

The host country has managed to find some players for both their Olympic hockey teams that are somehow inside the IIHF rules on nationality:

The Memorial Cup is going to have to change its schedule since the QMJHL won’t be done their playoffs by the time it’s set to start:

QMJHL confirms that new Memorial Cup dates are coming. pic.twitter.com/tezSvWcYzO — Jamie Tozer (@station_nation) January 28, 2022

Mark Scheifele asked if the #NHLJets have an identity: “Probably not.” — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) January 28, 2022

But do they have a mission statement?

We’ll have a preview later on today, but Petr Mrázek is set to start, Timothy Liljegren is fine, and Jake Muzzin isn’t playing. Have a good Saturday everyone, try not to freeze.