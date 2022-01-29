 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday FTB: Leafs head to Detroit

The Leafs have gone from the most games played in the NHL to third least in a very few weeks.

By KatyaKnappe
NHL: NOV 27 Maple Leafs at Red Wings Photo by Scott Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The News

The Players’ Association of the PHF (formerly the NWHL) fired their executive director less than one month after hiring her and announced this late on a Friday. Their Twitter account pinned Tweet is an RT of the person they fired promoting a charity.

Everyone is left to parse out rumour and innuendo and figure out what this means:

The dream of a professional, in all senses of the word, women’s league goes unfilled another day.

The host country has managed to find some players for both their Olympic hockey teams that are somehow inside the IIHF rules on nationality:

The Memorial Cup is going to have to change its schedule since the QMJHL won’t be done their playoffs by the time it’s set to start:

But do they have a mission statement?

We’ll have a preview later on today, but Petr Mrázek is set to start, Timothy Liljegren is fine, and Jake Muzzin isn’t playing. Have a good Saturday everyone, try not to freeze.

