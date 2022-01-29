Maple Leafs looking at a young goalie free agent: report

According to Jeff Marek on the Leafs broadcast Saturday night, the Maple Leafs are very interested in undrafted free agent goalie Mack Guzda from the Barrie Colts in the OHL.

So are about 10 other teams, though.

Guzda is 21 as of a couple of weeks ago, and he’s the now-classic goalie configuration of 6’5” and 216 lbs.

Like everyone else in the OHL, he didn’t play last year, so his results date to his first two seasons on the Owen Sound Attack where no one was really thrilled with his .878 and .879 save %.

This season, he played 10 games for the Attack and then was traded to the Colts and he’s suddenly better in Barrie. Almost like save % is a team stat to some extent.

One interesting thing about Guzda is that his father is the goalie coach this season for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL. He was a goalie who played in the ECHL, IHL and UHL. He got 2 AHL games and needless to say, his son looks to be poised to best his father’s career.