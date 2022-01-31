Monday FTB: How about that soccer game?

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

I’m still coming down from an exciting weekend, with the Maple Leafs huge comeback against the Detroit Red Wings, with Michael Buntings first hat trick as a Maple Leaf.

Then yesterday we got a fantastic performance from the Canadian men’s soccer team, who are finally coming close to matching the women in talent and success. Canada defeated the United States 2-0 in Hamilton yesterday, and sits on top of the CONCACAF table, winning their past five games in a row and outscoring opponents 17-5.

Very exciting times for men’s soccer right now. I think if this team qualifies for the world cup, they may actually score a goal.

Staying with international tournaments, former Chicago head coach Jeremy Colliton has been named the new head coach for the Canadian Men’s Olympic team after Claude Julien broke his ribs during some “team building activities” at training camp in Switzerland.

The Vegas Golden Knights has a busy weekend:

✍️ THREE SIGNINGS TO ANNOUNCE!



Brayden McNabb has signed a three-year extension

Michael Amadio has signed a two-year extension

Logan Thompson has signed a three-year extension



Full details #VegasBorn https://t.co/TjZOHrGrVO — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 30, 2022

There were some All-Star Game roster changes. Roman Josi replaces Nathan MacKinnon for the Central, and Evgeny Kuznetsov replaces Adam Fox for the Metro.

The Hockey News highlights some lesser known names in Hockey you should:

Tonight the Maple Leafs take on the New Jersey Devils in a home-and-home, with the Leafs at home tonight, before heading to Newark tomorrow.

See you later in the GDT! Go Leafs Go!