FTB: Why is Nick Ritchie still in the lineup?

Nick Ritchie was waived by the Maple Leafs on Thursday, one day after their win over the Edmonton Oilers. Ritchie has been having ups and downs (mostly downs) recently, but Wednesday night was probably the worst. After looking at his contract for a millisecond, it wasn’t a surprise he didn’t get claimed by another NHL team.

Nick Ritchie is joining the Leafs at practice today. Appears he'll stick around -- with Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall both in protocol -- after being placed on waivers yesterday. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) January 7, 2022

Now, at this point, you rightfully would’ve assumed Ritchie would head to the Toronto Marlies or find his way on to the Leafs taxi squad (which is the AHL for all intents and purposes here), but instead he has somehow moved up the lineup and is on the third line ahead of tonight’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The short reason for that is because the Leafs have gotten another bout of COVID-19 hitting the team. Wingers Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall are now in the NHL’s COVID protocol and out for at least the next week. Also, Ondřej Kaše is nursing an injury. So now Ritchie, who has been the 13th forward on merit, has moved up to 10th by default.

The Maple Leafs have placed forwards Pierre Engvall and Mitch Marner into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.



Forwards Joey Anderson and Brett Seney have been assigned to the Maple Leafs taxi squad from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 7, 2022

I’m not a fan of Ritchie as a player — I can see value in a type of player like him, I’ve just never seen him do what people claim him to be capable of — and I don’t think shoving him awkwardly back into the lineup after the team just tried to give him away for free is going to turn his season around between the ears.

So I ask again, why is he playing? Because at this point I’m pretty confident Kyle Clifford, Joey Anderson, and Alex Steeves are all better than him at the moment. I personally don’t see why they couldn’t move him off the lineup, take the $1.125 million in cap space, and bring up a couple of those guys to play. At the end of the day, it’s Sheldon Keefe’s decision and it’s his job to keep trying to motivate Ritchie to perform.

I hope this experiment ends soon, but unfortunately, it’s difficult to make $2.5 million for two years disappear.

Various Leafs and Branches

More Knies plays:

#LeafsForever prospect Matt Knies, in his first game back in the NCAA after the World Juniors was cancelled, has a nice primary assist. pic.twitter.com/9IfOmuRxBI — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) January 8, 2022

Nick Robertson finally makes his return to the ice after a leg injury and a bout with COVID. He’s practicing with the Marlies right now. Let him get into some games and see how he is before we try to rush him into the NHL. The Leafs have good depth right now on the Marlies. They probably don’t need him this year and I don’t think they’re going to make the same mistake twice of rushing him again.

Nick Robertson has started skating, says #Marlies head coach, Greg Moore. — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) January 7, 2022

The NHL has postponed two more Ottawa Senators games, with more Winnipeg Jets games possibly on the way.

The @NHL has postponed two additional games due to Canadian attendance restrictions. https://t.co/sSjRO3h8DD pic.twitter.com/rzVViEKx3n — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 7, 2022

And finally, John Klingberg has requested a trade. Here’s how he’s performed recently for the sixth place in the central Dallas Stars. That’s an age curve if I’ve ever seen one. Maybe there’s a dead cat bounce following a possible trade, but he’s in the final year of his deal so whoever takes him won’t be able to get him for the $4.25 million he’s making now.

Klingberg was once among the best defensemen in the league, but the last few seasons have not been kind. His career has, so far, looked like an accelerated aging curve. pic.twitter.com/V0XSZcQKYz — EvolvingWild (@EvolvingWild) January 8, 2022

Katya here, hijacking Hardev’s train to add this:

Warning for explicit racist language.

This is the article that goes with the video:

