Back to Excited Episode 163: Around the Atlantic Cellar Dwellers

We talk about the have-nots in the division

Buffalo Sabres v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome to Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

  • The Leafs game against the Avalanche and the test that faces them over the road trip [0:47]
  • Some awesome plays by Cale Makar [9:00]
  • The Detroit Red Wings [18:10]
  • The Buffalo Sabres [39:37]
  • The Ottawa Senators [54:05]
  • The Montreal Canadiens [1:15:11]
  • Bad Take of the Week [1:23:00]

As always, you can find us on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know your thoughts on the lower end of the division, and who (if any) you fear going forward.

Thanks for listening!

