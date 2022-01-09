Back to Excited Episode 163: Around the Atlantic Cellar Dwellers

Welcome to Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

The Leafs game against the Avalanche and the test that faces them over the road trip [0:47]

Some awesome plays by Cale Makar [9:00]

The Detroit Red Wings [18:10]

The Buffalo Sabres [39:37]

The Ottawa Senators [54:05]

The Montreal Canadiens [1:15:11]

Bad Take of the Week [1:23:00]

Thanks for listening!