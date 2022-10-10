All Maple Leafs Players Clear Waivers

Today, with dozens of players on waivers, several claims were made, but the players waived by the Maple Leafs have all cleared.

What that means for the future of Wayne Simmonds is unclear, as the Leafs are actively trying to find a trade that would get him NHL game time. It is often the case that teams like to add a player after he’s cleared for flexibility reasons, so a trade can still happen.

It is expected that Victor Mete, Adam Gaudette and Kyle Clifford will report to the Marlies along with Nick Robertson, Pontus Holmberg, William Villeneuve and Filip Král. These waiver-exempt cuts are not yet official.

Several players were claimed today:

#NHL waiver claims (Oct. 10): Josh Mahura (FLA), Connor Ingram (ARI), Jarred Tinordi (CHI), Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (WPG), Brett Leason (ANA).



So #caps lose two guys off waivers - Leason and Jonsson-Fjallby. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 10, 2022

The roster doesn’t have to be official until 5pm today, and it is unlikely we’ll know for sure if 20 or 19 Maple Leafs will play on Wednesday, but the roster is not in doubt: