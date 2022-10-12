FTB: My predictions for this NHL season

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It's opening day for the Leafs 2022-23 season, and things are looking up! We have one heck of a roster this year, players coming off record breaking seasons, and as we do every year, they unrelenting optimistic attitude only an undefeated record can give us!

Now, on this wonderful October morning, I will share my picks for the NHL Awards this year.

*Hart Trophy*: Auston Matthews

*Ted Lindsay*: Auston Matthews

Players and media all agree, no one beats Auston Matthews for best player in the NHL.

*Art Ross*: Mitch Marner

Assists on so many goals, he just squeaks past Matthews' totals.

*Rocket Richard*: Auston Matthews

60? Hell, let's get 73 this year.

*Lady Byng*: William Nylander

He scores and looks so good doing it.

*Calder Trophy*: Michael Bunting

I really don't understand the rules.

*Norris Trophy*: Morgan Rielly

The true captain of the Leafs gets some recognition.

*Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy*: Morgan Rielly

He's put up with so much failure as a Leafs.

*Selke Trophy*: John Tavares

A solid season from the second line centre

*King Clancy Memorial Trophy*: Mitch Marner

He gives so much to the community, even loan's his car to those who need it.

*Mark Messier Leadership Award for being as good a Leader as Mark Messier was, especially on the Canucks, as chosen by Mark Messier and awarded by Mark Messier, presented by Lays "Bet you can't eat just one"*: John Tavares

The man who captains the Leafs to a Stanley Cup deserves it.

*Vezina Trophy*: Matt Murray

Just goes to show, you want to win you leave Ottawa.

*William Jennings Award*: Matt Murray / Ilya Samsonov

The best goaltending duo in the NHL.

*Jack Adams Award*: Some coach who had a mediocre season but got good goaltending. No one votes for Keefe to shown they aren't biased towards Toronto.

*GM of the Year*: Pierre Dorion for some reason.

Finally, the only one we care about:

The Toronto Maple Leafs will win the 2023 Stanley Cup.

Congratulations Maple Leafs! I hope you've got that parade planned.

Now, some news.

There were two NHL games last night as the 2022-23 season kicked off in North America.

The New York Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1.

The Vegas Golden Knights just squeaked by the LA Kings 4-3.

TSN loses one of its more reasonable, and knowledgeable, voices.

Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten had a timeline back to the WHL.

Word on Fraser Minten this a.m. from the Blazers is they expect him back in Kamloops this weekend and hope is he'll be good to play in time for Oct. 21/22 weekend. For now, he is rehabbing wrist with @MapleLeafs. — Marty Hastings (@MarTheReporter) October 11, 2022

The committee looking into Hockey Canada says that it's great the board stepped down and Scott Smith isn't CEO anymore, but they're still not quitting their investigation.

Finally, NHL 23 comes out this week and there's a big glitch in the game. Picking The Penguins to beat the Leafs in the conference final? Rude

The #NHL23 Season Sim is here



Congrats to the @penguins on taking home the 2023 Stanley Cup



Pre-order now ➡️ https://t.co/bNdI1xedp3 pic.twitter.com/5hZ9t3epqe — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 8, 2022

SMH.

Enjoy your opening day everyone!