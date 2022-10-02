Practice Report: A serious roster, but will it be the one to play in Montréal?

It’s a practice day the morning before a road game, so the question to be answered (in time) is which group is going and which is staying.
Until then, the first group is on the ice, and it’s a serious looking crew:
Leafs lines during practice Group 1 Oct. 2/22— David Alter (@dalter) October 2, 2022
Bunting-Matthews-Marner
Nylander-Kerfoot-Robertson
Gogolev-Gaudette-Malgin
AstonReese-Holmberg-AubeKubel
Rielly-Brodie
Giordano-Holl
Muzzin-Sandin
Kral-Mete
Murray
Samsonov@BodogCA @RinkWideTOR
We could discuss that group or just listen to this instead:
Okay, one note to puzzle over is the second line wingers. At least one reporter had them on opposite sides, but my take on this is that someone not on this roster usually plays right wing, and William Nylander has been left wing a lot in preseason. It’s almost like there might be a plan afoot there.
There are three games left, with the final pair a back-to-back. My expectation will be that the “real roster” will roll out for that final game at home on Saturday. But the question is: does Sheldon Keefe want to give his real boys a run at the Habs tomorrow too? Or are both of the road games leading into Saturday going to be the second string?
No cuts have been made so far, beyond sending the juniors to their teams, and the official roster has 42 players on NHL contracts augmented by the AHLers on PTOs and the two actual PTO players. That’s more than enough to continue to run two groups through to the weekend.
Update:
Leafs practice— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 2, 2022
Group 2
Engvall - Kampf - Anderson
McMann - SDA - Steeves
Clifford - Shaw - Simmonds
Abruzzese - Douglas - Ellis
Slaggert, Blandisi
Kokkonen - Hollowell
Rifai - Villeneuve
Pietroniro - Hoefenmayer
Hellickson - Miller
Kallgren
Ferguson @TSN_Edge
Engvall is taking a full practice.
Calle Järnkrok was unwell, and neither Muzzin nor Engvall will play tomorrow.
