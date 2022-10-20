GDT: Who will shine, the stars or the Stars?

Good evening, Leafs fans! The days are getting darker, but hopefully the stars can shine and bring some brightness to the long winter.

The Leafs first line hasn’t scored at the level they should, but they will. The question is when. Perhaps it’s tonight at home against the Dallas Stars?

Despite Keefe saying there will be changes to the Leafs roster, the only differences are Robertson in for Malgin and Mete in for the injured Muzzin. Should the Leafs be making some real lineup changes? Like hot sexy Nylander with Matthews, or Bunting on a new line? Let me know what you think.

Game starts at 7pm on Sportsnet. Enjoy the game!