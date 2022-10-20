 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: Who will shine, the stars or the Stars?

All eyes on the stars tonight

By HardevLad
Arizone Coyotes v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 17: William Nylander #88 of the Toronto Maple Leafs talks with teammate Auston Matthews #34 during the third period at the Scotiabank Arena on October 17, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Good evening, Leafs fans! The days are getting darker, but hopefully the stars can shine and bring some brightness to the long winter.

The Leafs first line hasn’t scored at the level they should, but they will. The question is when. Perhaps it’s tonight at home against the Dallas Stars?

Despite Keefe saying there will be changes to the Leafs roster, the only differences are Robertson in for Malgin and Mete in for the injured Muzzin. Should the Leafs be making some real lineup changes? Like hot sexy Nylander with Matthews, or Bunting on a new line? Let me know what you think.

Game starts at 7pm on Sportsnet. Enjoy the game!

What’s going to happen tonight?

  • 36%
    Leafs spoil the Stars perfect season
    (108 votes)
  • 5%
    Robertson breaks out
    (15 votes)
  • 20%
    Marchment Hulks out
    (61 votes)
  • 11%
    All of the above
    (34 votes)
  • 9%
    None of the above
    (29 votes)
  • 5%
    A and C, but not B
    (17 votes)
  • 10%
    B and D, but not A
    (32 votes)
